Loh Kean Yew through to finals of Korea Open after upsetting top seed Naraoka

Loh Kean Yew upset top-seeded Kodai Naraoka in a remarkable comeback on Saturday (July 22) to reach the finals of the 2023 Korea Open in Yeosu.

Down one game against the world number four Naraoka, Loh was staring down defeat after the Japanese shuttler raced to a 12-4 lead in the second game.

However, Loh rallied to win 17 of the next 21 points, taking the second game 21-16.

The former badminton world champion then clinched victory in the decider game 21-15, marking the end to a gruelling 80-minute match.

You can watch the highlights of the match here:

Second badminton final of the season

This is Loh’s third career win against Naraoka, who has yet to beat him.

In doing so, he booked his spot in his second tournament final this season.

In April 2023, Loh became the first Singaporean to advance to the Badminton Asia Championships finals, but lost out to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

This is also the first time Loh will be competing in a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour final since January 2022.

To face off against former world number two Antonsen

Loh will face off against Anders Antonsen from Denmark on Sunday (July 23).

Former world number two Antonsen has a slight edge in the head-to-head record with Loh, with three wins and two losses.

They last clashed in the 2022 All England Championships round of 32, where Antonsen beat Loh 2-1.

Top image from sgbadminton on Instagram.