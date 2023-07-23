Back

Loh Kean Yew through to finals of Korea Open after upsetting top seed Naraoka

Loh upset top-seeded Naraoka in a remarkable comeback.

Daniel Seow | July 23, 2023, 12:16 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Loh Kean Yew upset top-seeded Kodai Naraoka in a remarkable comeback on Saturday (July 22) to reach the finals of the 2023 Korea Open in Yeosu.

Down one game against the world number four Naraoka, Loh was staring down defeat after the Japanese shuttler raced to a 12-4 lead in the second game.

However, Loh rallied to win 17 of the next 21 points, taking the second game 21-16.

The former badminton world champion then clinched victory in the decider game 21-15, marking the end to a gruelling 80-minute match.

You can watch the highlights of the match here:

Second badminton final of the season

This is Loh’s third career win against Naraoka, who has yet to beat him.

In doing so, he booked his spot in his second tournament final this season.

In April 2023, Loh became the first Singaporean to advance to the Badminton Asia Championships finals, but lost out to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

This is also the first time Loh will be competing in a Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour final since January 2022.

To face off against former world number two Antonsen

Loh will face off against Anders Antonsen from Denmark on Sunday (July 23).

Former world number two Antonsen has a slight edge in the head-to-head record with Loh, with three wins and two losses.

They last clashed in the 2022 All England Championships round of 32, where Antonsen beat Loh 2-1.

Top image from sgbadminton on Instagram.

Loh Kean Yew clinches 2nd place in Korea Open, with narrow final loss to Anders Antonsen

He lost with a scoreline of 21-19 in the last game of the finals.

July 23, 2023, 02:50 PM

The Kid Laroi sings in hotel bar for fans after Good Vibes Festival in M'sia cancelled

Respect.

July 23, 2023, 02:45 PM

Mental health 'one of the secrets to S'pore's future success': presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

Mental health will raise the productivity of Singaporeans because they would not be so stressed and would approach their work with attention, said Ng.

July 23, 2023, 02:01 PM

China to resume 15-day visa-free entry policy for S'porean citizens from Jul. 26

Good news!

July 23, 2023, 01:11 PM

FairPrice’s mission of ensuring affordability & competitive prices remains 'as relevant as ever': PM Lee

He was speaking at the commemorative dinner of their 50th anniversary.

July 23, 2023, 12:50 PM

Clearance sale at Four Star’s Kallang Flagship store from Jul. 26 to 30 with premium label mattresses from S$199

Other furniture at the sale includes sofas, dining sets, and coffee tables.

July 23, 2023, 11:00 AM

M'sian singer calls out The 1975 for being 'reckless' at Good Vibes Festival, wanted to dedicate set to late mum

She called Matty Healy a disappointment.

July 22, 2023, 07:06 PM

Bayfront MRT station has piano for members of public to play

Two other pianos will be placed at Orchard and Tanjong Pagar MRT stations.

July 22, 2023, 06:49 PM

Schoolboy cuts across North Buona Vista Rd junction on scooter dangerously, narrowly avoids getting hit by car

Not safe at all.

July 22, 2023, 06:31 PM

S'pore girl, 24, with no history of heart problems has only 10% of heart working after cardiogenic shock

Oh no.

July 22, 2023, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.