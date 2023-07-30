Over 15,000 fans attend Liverpool's training session at S'pore National Stadium, players take time to sign jerseys

Thousands of fans were at the National Stadium for Liverpool FC's open training session on Saturday (Jul. 29) night.

Liverpool arrived in Singapore on Friday (Jul. 28) afternoon.

The Premier League team will be in Singapore for about a week for their 2023 pre-season tour, and as part of the Singapore Festival of Football.

Over 15,000 fans watched them train

More than 15,000 fans attended Liverpool's open training session on Saturday (Jul. 29) night.

Fans were already queuing outside the stadium at around 6pm. The training session only started at around 8:30pm.

Most of the fans came clad in Liverpool's red home jersey. Some had their favourite players' name on their back.

A number of fans also came armed with banners, signs, and flags, hoping to get the players' attention.

George Goh was in the stands

Among the sea of red was Presidential hopeful George Goh. He was seated in the stands with his son.

Players signed jerseys and took selfies

When the players emerged from the tunnel, the stadium erupted with loud cheers.

Listen to the roars as the players come out from the tunnel! pic.twitter.com/72X3XuEylZ — Mothership (@MothershipSG) July 29, 2023

Fans also started chanting as the players began their training.

The training session lasted about an hour and a half, after which the players walked around the stadium to greet the fans.

Some players, including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott stopped to sign autographs and take selfies with the fans.

Suffice to say, the fans left the stadium feeling satisfied.

Fans are chanting as they leave the National Stadium after Liverpool's opening training session pic.twitter.com/KSVNxaNDSC — Mothership (@MothershipSG) July 29, 2023

Liverpool will defend their Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Leicester City FC at the National Stadium on Sunday (Jul. 30).

They will then face Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich in the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered on Aug. 2.

Top images by Mothership.