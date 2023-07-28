Back

Over 100 fans welcome Liverpool FC at Ritz-Carlton S'pore, Jürgen Klopp spends 20 mins signing autographs

Allez Allez Allez.

Syahindah Ishak | July 28, 2023, 05:03 PM

Events

Liverpool FC arrived at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia hotel in Singapore on Friday (Jul. 28) afternoon.

The Premier League team will be in Singapore for about a week for their 2023 pre-season tour, and as part of the Singapore Festival of Football.

Fans waited for the team to arrive

When Mothership arrived at the hotel around 12:15pm, fans clad in Liverpool jerseys were already gathered outside the entrance, behind barricades.

A number of them came armed with limited edition jerseys, posters and banners.

There were also fans waiting inside the hotel.

When the Liverpool team bus arrived at around 1:30pm, the fans cheered loudly and quickly took out their phones to start filming.

Klopp signed autographs for fans

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp stepped out of the bus first.

He immediately made his way to the fans, who excitedly greeted him with loud cheers.

Klopp spent about 20 minutes interacting with the fans, acceding to requests for selfies and autographs.

The fans also cheered each time a player stepped out of the bus.

They were especially excited to see Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, as well as new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Fans waited for hours

Mothership spoke to some fans outside the hotel.

A group of teens told us that they arrived at the hotel as early as 8am. They brought along stools so that they didn't have to keep standing while waiting.

One man said he specifically took day off from work to catch a glimpse of the players.

He managed to get Klopp to sign his jersey, which he said he will "frame up" in his house.

A woman, who has been a Liverpool fan since she was a child, said she felt very nervous when she saw Klopp walking towards her.

She also managed to get Klopp's autograph, adding the hours of wait was worth it.

Over 100 fans were there in total at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia hotel to welcome the team.

@mothershipsg Allez allez allez #fyp #tiktoksg #liverpool #liverpoolfc #football #klopp #jurgenklopp ♬ original sound - Mothership

Liverpool will defend their Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy against Leicester City FC at the National Stadium on Jul. 30.

They will then face Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich in the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered on Aug. 2.

Liverpool will also hold an open training session on Jul. 29.

Tottenham Hotspur was previously in town

Tottenham Hotspur was the first Premier League team to arrive in Singapore as part of this year's Festival of Football.

Spurs defeated Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors 5-1 on Jul. 26 to clinch the Tiger Cup.

Top images by Mothership.

