Back

DPM Lawrence Wong to replace Tharman Shanmugaratnam as MAS chairman

Minister Gan Kim Yong will be appointed deputy chairman of MAS.

Syahindah Ishak | July 03, 2023, 11:45 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be appointed as the new chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from Jul. 8, 2023 to May 31, 2026.

Wong replaces Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Tharman has served as chairman of MAS for 12 years since May 2011.

He will step down from Jul. 8, 2023 to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Gan Kim Yong to be deputy chairman of MAS

Wong has been the deputy chairman of MAS since Jun. 1, 2021.

He had previously served as a member of the MAS Board from June 2011 to August 2016.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be appointed to the MAS Board from Jul. 8, 2023 to May 31, 2026.

Gan will also be appointed deputy chairman of the MAS.

Top images courtesy of MCI.

Shanmugam using savings to rent 26 Ridout Road, says he wouldn't have rented on 'current income'

Shanmugam explains why he is renting the Ridout road property and whether he is making money renting out his own property.

July 03, 2023, 03:32 PM

No conflict of interest found in Ridout Road case, public servants to declare State property rentals in the future: SM Teo

Teo stressed that CPIB reports directly to PM Lee, not to the Minister of Home Affairs or to himself as the Coordinating Minister for National Security.

July 03, 2023, 02:55 PM

Chris Evans quits social media temporarily, deactivates his accounts

The star wants to treat himself “to a summer with less screen time”.

July 03, 2023, 02:53 PM

Mr Coconut offering S$8.20 Coconut Mao Shan Wang Shake from Jul. 10 to Aug. 9, 2023

Its first seasonal-exclusive creation.

July 03, 2023, 02:35 PM

Hougang man, 60, arrested after threatening shop assistants with 2 long knives

He took offence after he was asked to clear a pile of clutter in front of the store, and to refrain from smoking there.

July 03, 2023, 02:19 PM

Tourists visiting Melaka tower stuck for 30 minutes at 60 metres above ground

No injuries were reported.

July 03, 2023, 02:12 PM

SM & JYP Entertainment respond to dating allegations between SNSD's Yoona & 2PM's Junho

No, they are not dating.

July 03, 2023, 02:03 PM

Glenn Yong just good friends with M’sian influencer, clarifies relationship rumours in new song

Now you know.

July 03, 2023, 12:08 PM

S'porean man, 28, pretends to sell Pokemon cards, allegedly scams S$675 from buyer

He is believed to be involved in similar cases with other victims.

July 03, 2023, 12:00 PM

Man, 45, arrested for suspected theft of 2 motor vehicles in Hougang

Both vehicles belonged to a rental company.

July 03, 2023, 11:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.