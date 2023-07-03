DPM Lawrence Wong to replace Tharman Shanmugaratnam as MAS chairman

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be appointed as the new chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from Jul. 8, 2023 to May 31, 2026.

Wong replaces Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Tharman has served as chairman of MAS for 12 years since May 2011.

He will step down from Jul. 8, 2023 to run for the 2023 presidential election.

Gan Kim Yong to be deputy chairman of MAS

Wong has been the deputy chairman of MAS since Jun. 1, 2021.

He had previously served as a member of the MAS Board from June 2011 to August 2016.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be appointed to the MAS Board from Jul. 8, 2023 to May 31, 2026.

Gan will also be appointed deputy chairman of the MAS.

Top images courtesy of MCI.