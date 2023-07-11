Back

MP Jamus Lim accepts Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's apology over expletive used after his Parliament speech

Speaker called the opposition MP.

Belmont Lay | July 11, 2023, 06:48 PM

Events

Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim said he has accepted Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin's apology.

Lim revealed in a Facebook comment on Tan's post to confirm he had received a call from the Speaker of Parliament and accepted his apology.

This was after Tan publicly apologised on Jul. 11 morning via social media.

He was responding to a video clip of a recording of a Parliament sitting on Apr. 17, 2023 that has been circulating online.

A Reddit post on Jul. 11 claimed Tan muttered "f*cking populist" during that sitting in April.

The moment occurred after Tan called on Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair to speak after Lim.

While Tan said he did not recall the occasion, he said that "based on the clip it appears that I had a reaction to a speech made in the chamber".

Tan apologised for expressing his views aloud or in unparliamentary language, after listening to the recording that has been circulated around.

Tan also said he has apologised to Lim, and the apology has been "kindly accepted".

Top photos via Top image via MCI Singapore/ YouTube & Tan Chuan-Jin Facebook post

