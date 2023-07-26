Back

Elderly owner of Million Star Fried Banana stall in Changi Village dies aged 79

This was after his son passed away suddenly in 2022 at age 49.

Belmont Lay | July 26, 2023, 07:10 PM

Events

Chan Fook Chee, the elderly owner of the popular Changi Village goreng pisang (fried banana fritter) stall, Million Star Fried Banana, has passed away.

This was after his son, James Chan, who was the the second-generation owner, died suddenly in February 2022 at the age of 49.

Chan père, 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 25.

He is survived by his 78 year-old wife.

News of Chan's passing was shared in the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group on July 26.

The cause of death was not revealed.

The Million Star Fried Banana stall will be closed till further notice, the post added.

