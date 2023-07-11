Man who died after he crashed car into bus in Yishun had taken drugs: Coroner

The driver who died after he crashed his rental car into the side of a bus in Yishun in January 2023 was found to have consumed Ecstasy, methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Traces of these drugs were found in his body, according to the report issued by the coroner's court seen by Mothership.

He also did not have a valid driver’s licence.

The coroner’s inquiry into the death of Alvin Wong Mun Loong, 31 made these findings on July 10.

It was also revealed that Wong was a drug addict who consumed illicit drugs.

The authorities knew he was a drug offender, The Straits Times reported.

Wong had failed to attend a urine test in November 2022.

Besides those drugs, he was found with painkillers and sedatives in his system.

Drug apparatus was also found in the car, ST reported.

The drugs could have caused cognitive impairment and affected his ability to drive safely, it was found.

No driver's licence

Wong had rented a vehicle from car-sharing firm GetGo by misusing a stranger’s identity.

But it was not revealed how he obtained this information.

According to video footage obtained from the Land Transport Authority’s junction eye, it clearly showed that the car had not slowed down before impact.

This was despite the video footage not being long enough to conclusively determine the speed of the car.

The coroner ruled the incident as a traffic misadventure after the police did not suspect foul play.

No mechanical defects were detected on the motor car either.

What happened

A rented GetGo car beat a red light and crashed into the side of a double decker SBS transit bus at the intersection of Yishun Ave 2 and 3 at around 10:51 pm on Jan. 13, 2023.

It was at the junction by Yishun Central.

The police said the driver of the GetGo car was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Six bus passengers, aged between 22 and 40, were conveyed to the hospital conscious.

Footage of the incident was also taken by a car travelling past the junction.

The rear camera caught the scene of the accident.

The car recording the scene narrowly missed being struck by the GetGo car, which proceeded to hit the double decker bus.

