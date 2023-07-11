Man, 28, allegedly installed cameras in building toilet to video women in Changi

Five men in Singapore, aged between 28 and 53, will be charged on Jul. 12 for their suspected involvement in separate cases of voyeurism.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a Jul. 11, 2023 news release that the five men allegedly committed offences between Dec. 17, 2020 and Feb. 4, 2023.

Here are the case details of these five men:

Peeping Tom at Ang Mo Kio

SPF received a report on Dec. 17, 2020, about a 39-year-old man who allegedly attempted to use his mobile phone to peep into a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue.

The man was identified through follow-up investigations.

Investigations revealed that the man had allegedly used his mobile phone to "facilitate the voyeurism" of women on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2020.

He wil be charged with one amalgamated count of voyeurism for the acts he allegedly committed in 2020 and four amalgamated counts of insulting the modesty of a woman for the alleged offences from 2016 to 2019.

Took upskirt video at ION

A 40-year-old man allegedly recorded an upskirt video of a 27-year-old woman on an escalator at ION Orchard on Jul. 20, 2021.

The man was detained by a member of the public and subsequently arrested by the police at the scene.

He was found with a voyeuristic video of the 27-year-old woman, as well as that of another woman that was recorded on the same day.

He also possesed six other voyeuristic videos of a third woman recorded sometime in July 2021.

He will be charged with three counts of voyeurism.

Possessed multiple upskirt videos

A 53-year-old man allegedly recorded two separate upskirt videos of a 30-year-old woman and another woman while on a MRT train on Nov. 4, 2022.

He was detained by members of the public and was subsequently arrested by the police at the scene.

He was found to be in possession of multiple upskirt videos of women taken between 2020 to 2022.

He will be charged with two counts of voyeurism, three amalgamated counts of voyeurism, as well as one count under the films act for allegedly possessing multiple obscene videos.

Installed cameras in the toilet of a building in Changi

SPF received a report on Dec. 2, 2022 about a 28-year-old man who allegedly installed cameras in the toilet of a building along Changi South Lane between July and Dec. 2.

The camera was installed to record voyeuristic videos of women on multiple occasions.

He was arrested three days after the report was made on Dec. 5, 2022.

He will be charged with two counts of voyeurism.

Took upskirt video at Tampines Mall

A 37-year-old man allegedly attempted to take a upskirt video in a store at Tampines Mall on Feb. 4, 2023.

He was detained by an off-duty police officer and arrested at the scene.

He was found in possession of multiple upskirt videos of women between 2022 and 2023.

He will be charged with two amalgamated counts of possession of voyeuristic recordings.

Police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders

SPF said it has "zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community, and offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law".

The offence of voyeurism carries up to two years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

The offence of possession of or gaining access to voyeuristic or intimate images or recordings up to two years' jail, a fine, or both.

The offence of possession of obscene films carries up to six months' jail, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Top image from Canva