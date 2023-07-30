Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg may call off cage fight

A fistfight between two of the wealthiest men in the world might no longer be happening.

Rumours around a possible cage match between SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had first begun in June after Musk responded to a tweet that Meta would be launching a Twitter competitor called "Threads".

Musk is also the owner of social media platform Twitter and was formerly its CEO, before he stepped down last month.

Mark Zuckerberg responded to question on fight during Meta town hall

According to a Jul. 28 article by Engadget, Zuckerberg had apparently addressed the question of whether the cage match will still proceed during a recent Meta internal town hall.

According to audio exclusively heard by Reuters, Zuckerberg had commented that he was "not sure if it's going to come together" after he was asked on the status of the proposed fight against Musk.

Engadget opined, however, that Zuckerberg had not actually said that the fight had been called off, but he had just shared that it was unlikely.

As such, fans who are looking forward to see the two CEOs go beyond verbal sparring and take their fight into the real world could still keep their hopes up for the event.

At the time of writing, Musk has not issued nor tweeted a response following this latest update.

How the gauntlet was first thrown

The possibilities of real world sparring between Musk and Zuckerberg had first begun after Musk sarcastically replied to The Verge's report that Meta was building a Twitter competitor called "Threads".

Musk had tweeted: "Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried for a moment", and a netizen had then warned Musk to be careful as Zuckerberg does Ju Jitsu.

Musk had replied he was up for a cage match if Zuckerberg was.

Zuckerberg responded to Musk via his Instagram stories with a screenshot of Musk's tweet and the caption, "Send me location".

The pair later danced around various locations and dates for the fight, according to Engadget.

On Jun. 30, Musk had tweeted "Some chance fight happens in Colosseum", with a follow-up tweet that he needed to work on his endurance.

However, Italy's Ministry of Culture had later issued a statement denying that they had invited the two billionaires to fight at the Colosseum.

"Threads" has since launched on Jul. 5.

