Boy, 10, who threw cat off Boon Lay HDB block, sent for cat handling sessions as part of rehab

The 10-year-old boy caught on video throwing a black cat off the 22nd floor of a HDB block in Boon Lay has been sent for rehabilitation.

An update about the case was provided by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) on Jul. 28, 2023, after investigations that involved speaking to medical professionals, the boy's parents, and his school.

The incident occurred on Dec. 14, 2022 at around 1:35pm.

The feline, Panther, was at least 15 years old and beloved by residents around the area.

Psychiatric assessment

The boy was assessed by a psychiatrist from the Institute of Mental Health not to have attained sufficient maturity to understand the nature and consequences of his conduct, said Group Director at AVS, Jessica Kwok.

Taking into consideration the boy's young age and psychiatric assessment, the culprit was initiated into a Diversionary Programme run by AVS.

The one-month programme aims to educate the offender on animal welfare, animal care, living alongside animals, and the error of his actions.

It was held during boy's June holidays in 2023, so as not to disrupt his schooling, said Kwok.

Although AVS aims to take a rehabilitative approach towards minors, this programme is not a default consequence for all cases involving minors, clarified Kwok, who stressed the importance of considering the various factors influencing each individual case.

Rehabilitation programme

The rehabilitation process comprised both educational and practical segments.

In the former component, the boy learnt about animal welfare, local laws protecting animal health and welfare, the needs and behaviour of cats, living with cats in the community, and responsible pet ownership.

These lessons were conducted in an "age-appropriate manner" to facilitate the boy's understanding.

For the practical part of the programme, the boy, accompanied by his father, went to a cat shelter where he was asked to properly care for cats.

This included feeding, handling, and grooming the animals.

"AVS assessed that the boy had completed the programme satisfactorily and is now able to understand better why his actions were wrong," Kwok added.

When AVS sat down for a debrief with the boy upon his completion of the programme, he expressed remorse and asked the staff to pass on his apologies to Panther's guardians.

He said he would not commit such an act again.

Animal cruelty

In Singapore, people found guilty of failing to care for their pets or committing acts of animal cruelty can be charged under the Animals and Birds Act.

First-time offenders who fail in their duty of care to their pets can face a maximum fine of S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

First-time offenders who commit animal cruelty-related offences can face a maximum fine of S$15,000, a jail term of up to 18 months, or both.

If you wish to report any cases of suspected animal cruelty to AVS, you can do so here.

Related story

Top image via ummycaty/TikTok