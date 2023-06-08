Another video shows how Yishun passer-by took down man, 40, for police officers

A 40-year-old man in Yishun, who was resisting arrest by the police, was seen being subdued with the help of three members of the public on June 5 at around 2:30pm.

A 1-minute clip of the incident at Yishun Avenue 9 was put up on various social media platforms.

It showed a man in white stepping in to help bring down the man who was resisting arrest.

This was followed by two other passers-by who rushed to the altercation to lend a hand.

Another video of incident

Another video of the incident has been circulating online.

It showed what occurred during the moments the passer-by in white stepped in to help the two police officers take down the suspect.

According to the clip, it could be seen that the passer-by in white was walking along the footpath before running towards the police officers and the suspect.

The man in white then put the suspect in a headlock and took him down to the ground.

It could be seen that the suspect was able to push off the ground in a bid to stand up, but was eventually overwhelmed as the man in white held on to him.

Two other members of the public were then seen running towards the group to help a few seconds later.

The caption in the video read: "Uncle the real MVP."

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they came across a 40-year-old man who was seen lying down at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Ring Road on June 5, at around 2:30pm.

While officers were trying to assist the man, he turned aggressive and refused to heed officers’ instructions to comply, the police added.

Necessary force was used to restrain the man and he was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The arrested man was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police added that they would like to thank three members of the public for their assistance in managing the incident.

