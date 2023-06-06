3 members of public help police arrest man, 40, at Yishun Ave 9

Three members of the public were seen on video helping the police subdue a man in Yishun who was resisting arrest.

A 1-minute clip of the incident was put up on various social media platforms.

What video showed

A man in a white t-shirt was seen assisting the police in subduing a man being pulled to the ground at the start of the video.

There were two police officers at the scene.

Two other men were seen running towards the altercation from the traffic junction.

The two men then joined in to help subdue the man who was being arrested.

The man being arrested continued to struggle for a few seconds more before he appeared to be overwhelmed.

After the man was successfully pinned down, the man in white picked up a baton on the ground and handed it back to the officer.

The officer appeared to thank the man by extending a pat to the man's arm before he walked away.

The other two members of the public were seen crouching next to the man being arrested.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they came across a 40-year-old man who was seen lying down at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Ring Road on June 5, at around 2:30pm.

While officers were trying to assist the man, he turned aggressive and refused to heed officers’ instructions to comply, the police added.

Necessary force was used to restrain the man and he was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The arrested man was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police added that they would like to thank three members of the public for their assistance in managing the incident.

