Back

3 members of public help police arrest man, 40, at Yishun Ave 9

The man was lying on the ground before this.

Belmont Lay | June 06, 2023, 04:34 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three members of the public were seen on video helping the police subdue a man in Yishun who was resisting arrest.

A 1-minute clip of the incident was put up on various social media platforms.

What video showed

A man in a white t-shirt was seen assisting the police in subduing a man being pulled to the ground at the start of the video.

There were two police officers at the scene.

Two other men were seen running towards the altercation from the traffic junction.

The two men then joined in to help subdue the man who was being arrested.

The man being arrested continued to struggle for a few seconds more before he appeared to be overwhelmed.

After the man was successfully pinned down, the man in white picked up a baton on the ground and handed it back to the officer.

The officer appeared to thank the man by extending a pat to the man's arm before he walked away.

The other two members of the public were seen crouching next to the man being arrested.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they came across a 40-year-old man who was seen lying down at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Ring Road on June 5, at around 2:30pm.

While officers were trying to assist the man, he turned aggressive and refused to heed officers’ instructions to comply, the police added.

Necessary force was used to restrain the man and he was arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The arrested man was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police added that they would like to thank three members of the public for their assistance in managing the incident.

Top photos via

Indonesia well-prepared to tackle haze in 2023, not an issue anymore: Indo minister

Indonesia has "climate modification technology" to ensure water supply for firefighting.

June 06, 2023, 04:27 PM

Taiwan man warns that Ukraine battlefield is not about winning glory, volunteers should not be a burden

He highlighted the realities on the battlefield & cautioned others against romanticising war fighting.

June 06, 2023, 04:02 PM

S'porean man, 47, suffers heart attack & dies during mountain bike event in M'sia

Condolences to the family.

June 06, 2023, 03:04 PM

Licensed plumbers can earn up to S$12,000 per month but high salary still can’t attract more to join

The industry still suffers from a shortage of labour despite the attractive salaries, according to a member of the Singapore Plumbing Society.

June 06, 2023, 02:51 PM

S'pore man, 43, books Grab Premium for mum, 'hunts' down unmoving car & finds driver eating at coffeeshop

He said he was "kinda tired" to send his mother home.

June 06, 2023, 02:41 PM

M'sia police arrest 2 men after 'fake police' chase car going from S'pore to Genting Highlands

Arrested.

June 06, 2023, 02:19 PM

Estonia, a small & digitally advanced country, opens new embassy offices, business hub in S'pore

More exchanges, more interactions.

June 06, 2023, 01:33 PM

S'pore girl, 7, does not want to get married ever, after being molested by man, 37

The victim also does not want her mother to be married to any men as well.

June 06, 2023, 01:21 PM

Polite monkey steals just 1 banana from large bunch at Changi Village hawker stall while stallholder busy

Thief with a moral code.

June 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

Police arrest 3 men, 20-50, after Singpass credentials allegedly misused to open bank accounts to receive scam victims' funds

Don't let others use your Singpass credentials and passwords.

June 06, 2023, 11:38 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.