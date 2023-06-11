Back

Wong Lilin responds to criticism of her holding Cristiano Ronaldo's arm

The former actress clarified that she was leading him throughout the event.

Matthias Ang | June 11, 2023, 12:43 PM

Events

Former actress Wong Lilin has responded to a viral TikTok that appeared to show Cristiano Ronaldo looking irritated while she was holding his arm during the footballer's visit to Singapore.

On Jun. 2, Ronaldo made an appearance at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The Portuguese footballer was in Singapore to support a series of youth scholarships founded by local philanthropist and entrepreneur, Peter Lim.

Wong: I was leading Ronaldo throughout the event

TikTok clips of the event showed him being accompanied by Wong, who was escorting him throughout the event.

Wong is the chief executive of Mint Media Sports which is owned by Lim and previously acquired Ronaldo's image rights in 2015.

She subsequently told Lianhe Zaobao on Jun. 9 that she had been leading Ronaldo and telling him what to do next.

Wong also highlighted that she had only held his arm to lead him through the crowd.

In adding that she could not be bothered to pay attention to online comments, she noted that Ronaldo is a football legend whom "everyone wants to interact with."

"I believe, if a majority of the netizens who left comments have the opportunity to meet him, they will make even more moves," she added.

What did the viral TikTok video say?

On Jun. 7, a TikTok video was uploaded by user khan_7yt, in which he noted that Ronaldo looked irritated at one point of his visit, in which he could be seen preparing to hold up a banner with students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), most of whom are recipients of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship.

The user added that he believed the reason for Ronaldo's irritation was because he was asking his security guards to move away.

However, the user also noted that a number of people had speculated if his irritation was due to Wong touching his arm.

@khan_7yt Replying to @Sakura why is CR7 irritated? #ronaldo #cr7 #sgtiktok #fyp #singapore ♬ original sound - Subscribe to Khan 7

The actress subsequently received several criticisms in the comment section of the user's video for her alleged lack of professionalism.

One commenter joked, however, "Wait this video is new? Seeing Wong Lilin made it look like it's from the 90s."

Top screenshots via khan_7yt TikTok

