Cristiano Ronaldo makes appearance at S'pore Botanic Gardens

He's apparently in Singapore for two days.

Alfie Kwa | June 03, 2023, 03:29 PM

Events

Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Friday (June 2).

The Portuguese footballer came to Singapore to support a series of youth scholarships founded by local philanthropist and entrepreneur, Peter Lim.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Greeted by ITE students

Fans gathered to welcome the soccer player as he arrived at the location.

Many of them were seen holding or wearing Manchester United, Real Madrid, Al Nassr and Portugal team jerseys — teams Ronaldo has played for — despite no public announcements of his visit to the garden prior.

@danuwarcristiano7 Cristiano Ronaldo❤️🇵🇹Landed in Singapore for a Two days✌️visit 💙💛#vivaronaldo😘♥️🇵🇹 #k7ng🇵🇹 #cristianoronaldo❤️🥰👑💪 #greatestofalltime #vivaronaldo #siiiuuuu #AlNasser #HalaRonaldo #portugal🇵🇹 #tiktok #tiktoknepal🇳🇵 #viral #foryou #foryoupage #viralvideo #danuwar_cristiano7❤️🙏🥰 #harionsarlahi💓 ♬ Buddhu Sa Mann - Amaal Mallik & Armaan Malik

The soccer player said in an Instagram post that he visited the Peter Lim Tree, one of ten heritage trees in the Gardens dedicated to individuals, and which was named after Lim for his contributions to advancing Singapore's sustainability and environment efforts through the scholarship.

In the caption of his post, Ronaldo described Lim as a friend.

There, he was also greeted by 200 students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), most of whom are recipients of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship, said Mint Media Sports in a press release.

Image via Mint Media Sports.

The scholarship, established by Lim and the National Parks Board (NParks), aims to help youths from less privileged backgrounds explore industries such as landscaping, horticulture, ecology, veterinary and animal science.

Fans followed him around

Fans trailed Ronaldo throughout his time there.

@user780470602 Bergegar tubuh badan ku HAHAHA #tiktoksg #singapore #ronaldo #sayarasagembiratepuktangan #fuhlamak #ronaldoinsingapore #siuuuuu ♬ wau alamak - harris

They even ran after him as he was being transported in a buggy, attempting to take selfies with the star.

Gif via Mint Media Sports.

@blackmind78today meet with Ronaldo in botanical Garden in Singapore♬ original sound - shohag khan

@elladad2307 Ronaldo in Singapore! #TransformersVoices #cr7cristianoronaldo #ronaldo7 #ronaldo #singapore #botanicalgarden #vesakday ♬ Sunrise - BCD Studio

One lucky fan even left with a signed autograph.

Screenshot via mustaq1107/TikTok.

Top images Mint Media Sports.

