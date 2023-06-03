Cristiano Ronaldo makes appearance at S'pore Botanic Gardens

Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Friday (June 2).

The Portuguese footballer came to Singapore to support a series of youth scholarships founded by local philanthropist and entrepreneur, Peter Lim.

Greeted by ITE students

Fans gathered to welcome the soccer player as he arrived at the location.

Many of them were seen holding or wearing Manchester United, Real Madrid, Al Nassr and Portugal team jerseys — teams Ronaldo has played for — despite no public announcements of his visit to the garden prior.

The soccer player said in an Instagram post that he visited the Peter Lim Tree, one of ten heritage trees in the Gardens dedicated to individuals, and which was named after Lim for his contributions to advancing Singapore's sustainability and environment efforts through the scholarship.

In the caption of his post, Ronaldo described Lim as a friend.

There, he was also greeted by 200 students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), most of whom are recipients of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship, said Mint Media Sports in a press release.

The scholarship, established by Lim and the National Parks Board (NParks), aims to help youths from less privileged backgrounds explore industries such as landscaping, horticulture, ecology, veterinary and animal science.

Fans followed him around

Fans trailed Ronaldo throughout his time there.

They even ran after him as he was being transported in a buggy, attempting to take selfies with the star.

One lucky fan even left with a signed autograph.

Top images Mint Media Sports.