S$5 western food exists at coffee shop near Kallang MRT

While food prices are rising almost everywhere, one western food stall across the road from Kallang MRT is bucking the trend with their S$5 main courses.

Aptly named $5 Western, the menu is kept simple.

The menu

The main dishes are:

Chicken chop

Chicken cutlet

Grilled fish

Crispy fish

And you can have them with your choice of sides:

Fries, coleslaw and bun

Tomato-based or aglio olio pasta

Rice, coleslaw and baked beans

Each combination costs, well, S$5.

There's also the option to have your chicken chop, chicken cutlet, or crispy fish come in burger form, paired with fries.

Each will also set you back S$5.

There are also a variety of sides available, including breaded shrimp (S$5), half spring chicken (S$5), french fries (S$3), nuggets (from S$3) and onion rings (from S$3).

Takeaway containers cost S$0.50 each.

"S$5 can earn meh?"

Speaking to Mothership, the stall owner, Jason Koh shared that he decided to price his food at S$5 because he wants his food to reach a greater audience.

"When I go out, I've also noticed that things are very expensive these days," the 35-year-old stated. "My profit margins are smaller, but it's possible to sustain the business."

Despite having only opened on Jun. 2, there has been a steady stream of customers to the stall.

Koh modestly attributed it to the "this is new, let's just try" mentality that they have.

The feedback he's received is that the portion size is sufficient for most, and that the food is "decent".

He keeps his costs low by limiting the things on his menu — "you won't find beef or lamb which some other western stalls have here" — and hopes that "keeping prices affordable for most will help in some way".

"You sell [your food at] S$5 can earn meh?" is one question that Koh has understandably been receiving from customers, but he is confident that the stall will be profitable.

For the next half a year or so, he will be focusing on his stall in Kallang, but hopes to expand by "one or two more" outlets after that.

S$5 Western

Address: 5 Upper Boon Keng Road #01-01, Singapore380005

Opening hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin