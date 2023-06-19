Happy Chef Western Food at Crawford Lane closes down permanently, owner retires

Happy Chef Western Food at Crawford Lane in Lavender has permanently closed down.

News of its closure was shared on Facebook.

There was no indication prior to its closure that the stall was winding up.

According to the photo posted, the sign, with a phone number listed, read, "Stall for rent."

This is despite the stall's website stating that the business will be closed temporarily from June 15 to 25, and will be reopening on June 26.

A check with the coffee shop owner via the listed number confirmed that the elderly owner of the western food stall has retired.

A photo posted by a commenter showed a different sign on the stall front, which read:

"Dear customers, We are permanently close. Happy Chef Western Food"

The last day of operations was on June 14.

The Google listing also showed it is permanently closed.

Regarded as one of the best western food stalls ever for its generous portions and very affordable pricing, diners remember it for its cheap steaks, cheese-stuffed pork, mixed grill platter, chicken and pork schnitzel, S$8.50 lamb chops, as well as palatable side dishes.

Located at a smokey corner coffee shop beside a car park, its clientele included students looking for economical meals, as well as grizzled men who want cheap meats with their beer.

Top photo via Hawkers United - Dabao 2020