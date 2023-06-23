All 5 dead: Debris of missing Titanic submersible found, evidence of 'catastrophic implosion'

All five passengers on board the missing Titan submersible that went to visit the wreckage of the Titanic have been confirmed dead.

This was after debris was found and the U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel appeared to have suffered a "catastrophic implosion".

The craft vanished in a remote part of the North Atlantic Ocean.

The Titan was on board the Polar Prince on Friday, June 16, which departed St John's, Newfoundland.

Polar Prince reached the submersible launch site on Sunday, June 18.

One hour and 45 minutes later communications with Titan were lost.

The crew's families were notified immediately after the discovery, following a massive international search effort.

Implosion heard hours after submersible started mission

The implosion was first heard hours after the submersible began the mission, as details of the effort were made known following a U.S. Coast Guard press conference.

The sound was picked up by a top secret U.S. navy acoustic detection system used to spot enemy submarines.

The Friday morning announcement (Singapore time) came minutes after OceanGate, the company responsible for the submersible vessel, announced it believed the crew members had died.﻿

The five aboard were (as seen in photo above) Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman; French explorer and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet﻿; pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate; and British adventurer and billionaire Hamish Harding.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," the OceanGate said.

There is very little chance of finding the bodies of the deceased, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

Found near Titanic

Mauger added that the tail cone of the Titan submersible was found roughly 500m from the wreckage of the Titanic ocean liner.

It was discovered by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The Titanic sunk in 1912.

Only about 700 of the roughly 2200 passengers and crew survived the tragedy.

The five large pieces of debris found was "consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber", Mauger said.

Mauger added: "On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire Unified Command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families."

The rear admiral also said it was too early to tell when the implosion occurred.

He added that the "banging" noises heard across two days did not appear to have come from the submersible.

This noises initially gave hope to those following the rescue attempt.

The sounds were also used by rescuers to focus a search zone.

Passed critical 96-hour mark

The search mission passed the critical 96-hour mark on Thursday evening (Singapore time) when breathable air could have run out.

The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched in the North Atlantic on Sunday morning.

The Titan was reported overdue on Sunday afternoon about 700km south of St John's, in the Canadian province of Newfoundland, as it was on its way to the Titanic

Top photo via various media