Missing Titanic submersible may have run out of oxygen

The submersible had been uncontactable for more than three days at the time of writing.

Paul Rin | June 22, 2023, 08:14 PM

The missing Titan submersible that has gripped the world’s attention has yet to be found, despite rescue attempts involving multiple countries and organisations, including the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard.

This is a heavy blow for the rescue operation and the crew's loved ones, as the Titan’s oxygen supply was estimated to last until about 7pm on Jun. 22 (Singapore time) by U.S. Coast Guard officials, NBC News reported.

The submersible went missing on the night of Jun. 18, (Singapore time), with five occupants on board, where it was reported to have about 96 hours of life support.

The BBC reported that a Canadian search plane earlier picked up "banging noises" underwater, offering hope that the crew of the submersible was still alive.

However, given that the Titan could be anywhere in an underwater area almost 20 times the size of Singapore, and more than 3,000 metres deep, rescuing its crew is a tall task, even with the vessels and technology at the rescue team's disposal.

Deep ocean navigation is notoriously challenging, with most of the ocean floor still unexplored.

Even if rescuers are able to locate the Titan in time, there is still the matter of bringing the submersible and its crew back to the surface, making the rescue window even tighter.

Despite the bleak outlook, rescuers still haven’t given up, with more vessels continuing to join the rescue operation.

As the BBC explains, there are factors that could allow the crew to stretch their oxygen supply to last longer.

“We have to remain optimistic and hopeful,” said Captain Jamie Frederick, the response coordinator for the First Coast Guard District, during a news conference on Wednesday.

Top photo from Ocean Gate's website.

