The Projector & Golden Village to replace Cathay at Cineleisure Orchard

Cathay Cineplexes will be holding its last day of screening at Cineleisure Orchard on Jun. 30.

In its place, a new cinema jointly run by local independent cinema operator, The Projector, and Golden Village will be established, according to a press release by Asia PR Werkz for Cineleisure.

New GVxTP cinema will host both blockbusters and alternative content

Called Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure (GVxTP), this new cinema is expected to begin screenings by the end of 2023.

It will host both blockbuster releases and alternative content, such as musicals, animation and cult classics.

In addition, GVxTP will feature adapted-for-screen productions from the Royal Opera House and Royal Ballet in London.

The space will also include a café that will serve all-day brunches and specialty coffee.

In the evening, the café will transform to a bar with craft beers on draft and feature live performances.

The press release added that Wynk Collaborative, a design studio known for the interior design of many Singapore’s best-known bars and retail brands, has been appointed to redesign and enliven the space.

One of the co-founders of The Projector, Karen Tan, said:

"We are excited to be collaborating with Golden Village to bring GVxTP to life at Cineleisure. GVxTP was born out of our shared appreciation of movies, and the desire to create inclusive, vibrant spaces for people to immerse themselves in fun and culturally diverse experiences. This collaboration leverages complementary strengths, meaning patrons can expect the best of blockbuster releases, independent content and eclectic experiences. Together we are delighted to reach a broader audience!"

She added that GVxTP will "honour the heritage of the mall" while creating for opportunities for youth and creatives in Orchard Road.

A spokesperson for Cineleisure added, "We believe that the strength of both Golden Village and The Projector two well-known operators in the industry are best suited to draw new and old patrons to Cineleisure."

Announcement of GVxTP comes in the wake of The Projector's pop-up closure at The Cathay

This is not the first time that The Projector has taken over a space that was previously occupied by Cathay Cineplexes.

Previously in August 2022, The Projector launched its pop-up, Projector X: Picturehouse, at The Cathay in Dhoby Ghaut, taking over from The Cathay Cineplex, which shut down in June 2022.

On May 9, 2023, The Projector announced that Projector X would officially close on Jul. 9, 2023.

This announcement was made after The Cathay announced that it would temporarily close in August 2023 for redevelopment works.

The mall is targeted to reopen in late 2024, just before Christmas.

Mall tenants were informed of the works and would have to move out by Aug. 18, 2023.

