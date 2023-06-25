Around 5,000 residents turn up at Tharman's farewell event in Taman Jurong

A total of around 5,000 residents turned up at Taman Jurong Community Club to meet Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at a farewell event on Jun. 24, Mothership understands from the event organiser.

The farewell event was organised after Tharman announced his decision to run for president and therefore has to step down from his political appointments.

He has been the Member of Parliament for Taman Jurong since 2001.

He has also been the anchor minister for Jurong GRC.

At the farewell event, Tharman was accompanied by his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi.

Residents had to register their attendance prior to the event day, for either the morning session which started at 9am or the evening session which started at 4pm.

Mothership observed that a number of residents were queueing outside the hall before 9am on Jun. 24.

Residents got to speak to Tharman and his wife and take a photo for keepsake.

There was also a corner where residents can write down their well wishes and messages for Tharman.

Read more:

Watch what Taman Jurong residents said about Tharman's departure:

Top image by Keyla Supharta and from Jeffrey Cheng's Facebook