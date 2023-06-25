Back

Around 5,000 residents turn up at Tharman's farewell event in Taman Jurong

He will be missed by Taman Jurong residents.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 25, 2023, 11:26 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A total of around 5,000 residents turned up at Taman Jurong Community Club to meet Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at a farewell event on Jun. 24, Mothership understands from the event organiser.

The farewell event was organised after Tharman announced his decision to run for president and therefore has to step down from his political appointments.

He has been the Member of Parliament for Taman Jurong since 2001.

He has also been the anchor minister for Jurong GRC.

At the farewell event, Tharman was accompanied by his wife, Jane Yumiko Ittogi.

Residents had to register their attendance prior to the event day, for either the morning session which started at 9am or the evening session which started at 4pm.

Mothership observed that a number of residents were queueing outside the hall before 9am on Jun. 24.

Residents got to speak to Tharman and his wife and take a photo for keepsake.

There was also a corner where residents can write down their well wishes and messages for Tharman.

Read more:

Watch what Taman Jurong residents said about Tharman's departure:

@mothershipsg how come no one ever says nice things about me too 🥲 #tiktoksg #sgnews #jurong ♬ original sound - Mothership.sg

Top image by Keyla Supharta and from Jeffrey Cheng's Facebook

Yishun Ave 9 fatal accident: E-biker, 59, dies, police arrest car driver, 43

Arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

June 26, 2023, 03:11 AM

S’porean comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie gets birthday wish from Beyoncé at Frankfurt concert

Would have gone crazy (in love) too.

June 25, 2023, 07:25 PM

Mother & son from Yishun receive education awards from K Shanmugam 27 years apart

The woman received an Edusave Scholarship award in 1996, while her son received an Education Merit Award in 2023.

June 25, 2023, 05:44 PM

NDP volunteer receives applause for looking like President Halimah

Effort.

June 25, 2023, 05:20 PM

S'pore Pools warns of scammers impersonating as its employees & selling 'sure win' 1st prize numbers

No such thing as a free lunch in this world.

June 25, 2023, 04:27 PM

Wagner mercenary warlord Prigozhin calls off rebellion & advance into Moscow

The rebellion fizzles out, but questions remain.

June 25, 2023, 02:13 PM

New crustless, fuss-free Sunshine Poketto Sandwich with filling so convenient & light I can eat 3 for fun

Japanese technology made this possible.

June 25, 2023, 12:36 PM

Han's Cafe outlet at National Library to close down, last day on Jun. 30

Sad news.

June 25, 2023, 10:51 AM

Firsthand: S’porean, 24, overcomes the odds to join professional baseball team in Japan

Wong Kohei flew over to Japan for the open baseball tryouts in Nov. 2022, but failed to make a team then. Undeterred, he went on to convince the manager of the Ibaraki Astro Planets to take him in as a player. This is his story.

June 25, 2023, 10:14 AM

Taylor Swift adds 3 dates to S’pore tour stop on Mar. 7, 8 & 9, 2024

Six concerts in total.

June 25, 2023, 09:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.