Back

Tharman on PE: Race is an issue everywhere but he has had 'strong support' from community

"It has not been an issue for me in Jurong."

Syahindah Ishak | June 08, 2023, 07:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam spoke to the media at Taman Jurong Community Club on Thursday (Jun. 8) evening, hours after he announced that he will be running in the 2023 Presidential Election.

During the doorstop interview, Tharman was asked if he thought that race would be a "disadvantage" as the Presidential Election is an "open election".

Here's what Tharman replied:

"Race is an issue everywhere in the world. It's an issue in the United States, in the UK, everywhere... I think in Singapore, particularly, when you're new in politics, it will be an issue. People look at you for the first time, they don't know you well.

I have the advantage of having been around for some time. It has not been an issue for me in Jurong, but I guess I also have the advantage of being known to Singaporeans, and having been minister in various capacities for some time— in education and in finance, and other areas.

[...]

I would say, I have very strong support from all segments from the community. So it hasn't been an issue for me. That doesn't mean it isn't an issue from time to time everywhere in politics. I hope it is less of an issue in the future. I think it will be less of an issue in the future... Singaporeans are changing. But in my case, I would say it has not been an issue."

Resigning from PAP and running for president

On Jun. 8, 2023, Tharman wrote a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, stating that he will resign from the People's Action Party (PAP) and run for president.

He will also step down as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies from Jul. 7, 2023.

In his letter to PM Lee, Tharman said this has been a "difficult decision".

However, he has consulted his family and given careful thought to how he can best serve Singapore in the years ahead.

He added:

"What will never change is my conviction in the continuing Singapore story: a society where everyone has the support to uplift themselves regardless of their starting point in life, and a multiracial nation whose citizens take pride in its unique identity and feel a deepening sense of togetherness."

Related stories

Top image by Mothership.

Tharman's Meet-the-People session duties to be covered by Jurong GRC Shawn Huang

Tharman said that he believes residents will be served very well by the MPs in Jurong.

June 08, 2023, 07:49 PM

Tharman on why he's running for President, if he did not want to be PM: 'I never liked being centre forward'

Drawing on his experience playing field sports.

June 08, 2023, 07:27 PM

Mixue mascot meets new alien friend at Merlion Park

Alien friend might have something to do with Coldplay.

June 08, 2023, 06:52 PM

Tharman is 'making no assumptions' about his chances in 2023 Presidential Election

"I've never made assumptions in all the elections I've taken part in," he said.

June 08, 2023, 06:32 PM

Man, 22, allegedly used karambit knife to rob boy, 14, at Bukit Batok Central, arrested in 1 hour

The man was arrested within an hour.

June 08, 2023, 06:02 PM

'Spy x Family' café coming to S'pore on Jun. 12, has official merchandise & limited edition souvenirs

There's pasta with peanuts for Anya.

June 08, 2023, 05:58 PM

PM Lee, Jurong MPs & politicians thank Tharman for years of 'dedicated service' in politics

Tharman will resign from PAP and run for the 2023 Presidential Election.

June 08, 2023, 05:46 PM

'Sad goodbye': Tharman shares that he shed tear looking back at photo of Jurong GRC team

"Little did I know when we took it a year ago that my solo wave would now be seen as a sad goodbye."

June 08, 2023, 05:16 PM

Nearly 1.5 million people crossed S'pore land checkpoints over Vesak Day weekend

ICA said it worked with LTA to implement multiple measures for facilitating the flow of traffic.

June 08, 2023, 04:57 PM

Umno Youth to protest Jocelyn Chia's insults in front of US Embassy in M'sia

The protest will be held on Jun. 9, 2:30pm.

June 08, 2023, 04:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.