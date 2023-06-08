Tharman on PE: Race is an issue everywhere but he has had 'strong support' from community

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam spoke to the media at Taman Jurong Community Club on Thursday (Jun. 8) evening, hours after he announced that he will be running in the 2023 Presidential Election.

During the doorstop interview, Tharman was asked if he thought that race would be a "disadvantage" as the Presidential Election is an "open election".

Here's what Tharman replied:

"Race is an issue everywhere in the world. It's an issue in the United States, in the UK, everywhere... I think in Singapore, particularly, when you're new in politics, it will be an issue. People look at you for the first time, they don't know you well. I have the advantage of having been around for some time. It has not been an issue for me in Jurong, but I guess I also have the advantage of being known to Singaporeans, and having been minister in various capacities for some time— in education and in finance, and other areas. [...] I would say, I have very strong support from all segments from the community. So it hasn't been an issue for me. That doesn't mean it isn't an issue from time to time everywhere in politics. I hope it is less of an issue in the future. I think it will be less of an issue in the future... Singaporeans are changing. But in my case, I would say it has not been an issue."

Resigning from PAP and running for president

On Jun. 8, 2023, Tharman wrote a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, stating that he will resign from the People's Action Party (PAP) and run for president.

He will also step down as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies from Jul. 7, 2023.

In his letter to PM Lee, Tharman said this has been a "difficult decision".

However, he has consulted his family and given careful thought to how he can best serve Singapore in the years ahead.

He added:

"What will never change is my conviction in the continuing Singapore story: a society where everyone has the support to uplift themselves regardless of their starting point in life, and a multiracial nation whose citizens take pride in its unique identity and feel a deepening sense of togetherness."

