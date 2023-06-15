Tanjong Pagar collapsed structure: Missing worker, 20, found dead under 50-tonne concrete slab

[Update at 1:07am on Jun. 16, 2023: SCDF confirmed in a Facebook post that the deceased worker was 20 years old. Police investigations into his unnatural death are ongoing.]

The worker who was previously reported missing after a building structure at Tanjong Pagar collapsed was found dead on Thursday (Jun. 15) night.

Found pinned under concrete

In an update on its Facebook page, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the worker was seen pinned under the collapsed reinforced concrete structure at around 6pm after an intensive search operation.

The worker had no pulse and was not breathing, added SCDF.

SCDF immediately conducted cutting and breaking operations to free the casualty.

The operation also required the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) personnel to dig their way through the rubble to create space and assess where parts of the body may have been trapped.

"This was further complicated due to the weight of the concrete slab which was in excess of 50 tonnes (estimated) as well as mangled scaffolding around the body," SCDF said.

The casualty was eventually freed after nearly four hours around 9:45pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

70 personnel deployed for the search operation

Earlier in the search operation, CCTV footages from the surrounding buildings were obtained by the police to assist in the assessment of the situation.

A fibre optic scope, life detection equipment and search canines were also deployed to detect for signs of life.

The operation involved the coordinated use of heavy machinery from the construction site as well as rescue equipment to cut and lift the reinforced concrete slab.

11 SCDF emergency vehicles and about 70 personnel, including rescuers from the DART, were deployed at the scene for this operation, said SCDF.

Deceased was 20 years old

In an updated Facebook post, SCDF stated that the deceased worker was 20 years old.

Police investigations into his unnatural death are ongoing.

SCDF added in its post:

"Through review of CCTV footage by SPF and SCDF, there appears to be no other persons trapped under the structure. Nevertheless, the SCDF will continue to work through the night to search the rubble to be certain. The operation will be supported by the deployment of the SCDF's search canines."

