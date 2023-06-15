SCDF searching for 1 missing worker after building collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site

A building structure at a work site located at 1 Bernam Street in Tanjong Pagar collapsed on Thursday (Jun. 15) afternoon.

One worker is reported missing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 2pm on Jun. 15.

The collapsed structure is at a building site undergoing demolition works.

SCDF currently at the scene

SCDF is currently at the scene to investigate.

In an update at 4pm, SCDF said that its officers from Marina Bay Fire Station and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) are conducting search operations to locate the worker who was reported missing.

Two SCDF search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20 metres by 10 metres.

