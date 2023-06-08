Back

'Spy x Family' café coming to S'pore on Jun. 12, has official merchandise & limited edition souvenirs

There's pasta with peanuts for Anya.

Julia Yee | June 08, 2023, 05:58 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Aniplus café in Singapore is launching its "Spy x Family" collaboration from Jun. 12 to Aug. 20, 2023.

Previously transformed into an "Attack on Titan" paradise, the cafe at Esplanade Mall is every otaku's happy place, as it combines food, manga, and games all in one space.

If you've been to Japan, you'll have probably experienced this at Chugai Grace Cafe in Shibuya, a food establishment that models its menu after a different anime series each month.

During the Singapore cafe's "Spy x Family" season, local fans can experience the world of Tatsuya Endo's hit manga series while dining on exclusive food offerings.

"Spy x Family" themed menu

The menu here consists of mains, desserts, and beverages that reference beloved characters, locations, and scenes from the anime.

Like Anya's Pink Pasta served with peanuts and creamy mushroom sauce in the same cherry blossom shade as Anya's hair.

Gif from "Spy x Family".

Or the Eden Academy School Cafeteria Bento that transports you to the very halls of Eden Academy.

There's even the Sorry Omurice, a near replica of the meal featured in Chapter 9 of the manga and Episode 7 of the anime.

Screenshot from manga.

Here's the full menu.

The cafe also serves desserts and drinks that embody your favourite characters.

Such as Yor's Red Velvet Lava Cake that encapsulates the mix of sweetness and darkness exhibited by its namesake.

Gif from "Spy x Family".

Additionally, every S$15 you spend entitles you to limited edition collectibles like character coasters and postcards.

Free limited edition merch with purchases

Along with edibles, the cafe will sell a range of official "Spy x Family" merchandise imported from Japan and original merchandise produced by Aniplus.

Aniplus is also sweetening the deal with more freebies.

With every S$15 spent on merchandise, you get a random lenticular card from this selection.

And every S$40 spent gets you one of these luggage tags.

Aniplus Cafe

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C Annexe, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Opening hours: 11:45am to 9:15pm, daily

Reserve a table here.

All images from Aniplus Cafe

Man, 22, allegedly used karambit knife to rob boy, 14, at Bukit Batok Central, arrested in 1 hour

The man was arrested within an hour.

June 08, 2023, 06:02 PM

PM Lee, Jurong MPs & politicians thank Tharman for years of 'dedicated service' in politics

Tharman will resign from PAP and run for the 2023 Presidential Election.

June 08, 2023, 05:46 PM

'Sad goodbye': Tharman shares that he shed tear looking back at photo of Jurong GRC team

"Little did I know when we took it a year ago that my solo wave would now be seen as a sad goodbye."

June 08, 2023, 05:16 PM

Nearly 1.5 million people crossed S'pore land checkpoints over Vesak Day weekend

ICA said it worked with LTA to implement multiple measures for facilitating the flow of traffic.

June 08, 2023, 04:57 PM

Umno Youth to protest Jocelyn Chia's insults in front of US Embassy in M'sia

The protest will be held on Jun. 9, 2:30pm.

June 08, 2023, 04:52 PM

China student finds rat's head in meal, university says it's duck's neck

The 'neck' had teeth.

June 08, 2023, 04:33 PM

S'pore WhatsApp users can now use Channels feature, 1 of 2 countries in world given early access

The other country with early access is Colombia.

June 08, 2023, 04:27 PM

Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam used to write poems & play rugby

Would he be Singapore's first poet president?

June 08, 2023, 04:17 PM

Pork buns sold for S$3.80 at Hougang coffee shop make other buns look boar-ing

Sow cute.

June 08, 2023, 03:51 PM

Clothes strewn around textile recycling bin in Tampines due to 'overfilling' not ransacking

Another reason for the overfilled bin was because of the school holiday and public holiday, said Cloop's co-founder.

June 08, 2023, 03:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.