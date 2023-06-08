'Spy x Family' café coming to S'pore on Jun. 12, has official merchandise & limited edition souvenirs

The Aniplus café in Singapore is launching its "Spy x Family" collaboration from Jun. 12 to Aug. 20, 2023.

Previously transformed into an "Attack on Titan" paradise, the cafe at Esplanade Mall is every otaku's happy place, as it combines food, manga, and games all in one space.

If you've been to Japan, you'll have probably experienced this at Chugai Grace Cafe in Shibuya, a food establishment that models its menu after a different anime series each month.

During the Singapore cafe's "Spy x Family" season, local fans can experience the world of Tatsuya Endo's hit manga series while dining on exclusive food offerings.

"Spy x Family" themed menu

The menu here consists of mains, desserts, and beverages that reference beloved characters, locations, and scenes from the anime.

Like Anya's Pink Pasta served with peanuts and creamy mushroom sauce in the same cherry blossom shade as Anya's hair.

Or the Eden Academy School Cafeteria Bento that transports you to the very halls of Eden Academy.

There's even the Sorry Omurice, a near replica of the meal featured in Chapter 9 of the manga and Episode 7 of the anime.

Here's the full menu.

The cafe also serves desserts and drinks that embody your favourite characters.

Such as Yor's Red Velvet Lava Cake that encapsulates the mix of sweetness and darkness exhibited by its namesake.

Additionally, every S$15 you spend entitles you to limited edition collectibles like character coasters and postcards.

Free limited edition merch with purchases

Along with edibles, the cafe will sell a range of official "Spy x Family" merchandise imported from Japan and original merchandise produced by Aniplus.

Aniplus is also sweetening the deal with more freebies.

With every S$15 spent on merchandise, you get a random lenticular card from this selection.

And every S$40 spent gets you one of these luggage tags.

Aniplus Cafe

Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C Annexe, Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802

Opening hours: 11:45am to 9:15pm, daily

Reserve a table here.

All images from Aniplus Cafe