Free-for-all streaming site Soap2day shuts down suddenly

The rise of online streaming subscription platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ has been accompanied by the proliferation of illegal streaming sites as well.

In 2022, the Singapore government made efforts to tamp down on illegal streaming by blocking popular sites such as 123Movies, KissAsian, SoccerOnline, Stream2Watch, and DramaCool.

A follow-up move saw the blocking of another 99 domains working as redirections to the previously-blocked sites.

Farewell

On Jun. 14, another mainstay in the illegal streaming sphere has bade farewell.

Visitors to the Soap2day website will be confronted with a succinct message from the Soap2day team stating that the site will be closed "forever", as emphasised in bold.

The apology comes complete with a smiley face.

No reason was given for the closure of the site.

According to Vulture, Soap2day has been serving users for the past five years.

The abrupt goodbye led to an outpouring of grief on social media.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN SOAP2DAY SHUT DOWN?? pic.twitter.com/u0yE9rtaWV — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 13, 2023

in honor of soap2day getting taken down i’m not showering for 2 days pic.twitter.com/nnqdnGjaFW — albert (@albert12798) June 13, 2023

first zlibrary and now soap2day, goodbye, you did more for cinema than many 🕊️🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/EzrHkCk9SG — future miIf (@sugarpIumb) June 13, 2023

I’ve seen the strongest people and brightest minds of our time just mourn the death of Soap2day — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 13, 2023

After all, Vulture described Soap2day as a "humanitarian and public service provider".

A quick Google search, however, found that some alternative Soap2day domains are still up and running.

Top photo from Soap2day