Back

Free-for-all streaming site Soap2day shuts down suddenly

:'(

Ashley Tan | June 14, 2023, 12:20 PM

Events

The rise of online streaming subscription platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ has been accompanied by the proliferation of illegal streaming sites as well.

In 2022, the Singapore government made efforts to tamp down on illegal streaming by blocking popular sites such as 123Movies, KissAsian, SoccerOnline, Stream2Watch, and DramaCool.

A follow-up move saw the blocking of another 99 domains working as redirections to the previously-blocked sites.

Farewell

On Jun. 14, another mainstay in the illegal streaming sphere has bade farewell.

Visitors to the Soap2day website will be confronted with a succinct message from the Soap2day team stating that the site will be closed "forever", as emphasised in bold.

The apology comes complete with a smiley face.

No reason was given for the closure of the site.

According to Vulture, Soap2day has been serving users for the past five years.

The abrupt goodbye led to an outpouring of grief on social media.

After all, Vulture described Soap2day as a "humanitarian and public service provider".

A quick Google search, however, found that some alternative Soap2day domains are still up and running.

Top photo from Soap2day

Taiwan restaurant unveils whole ‘uncut & unpeeled’ frog ramen, invites customers to chew on it

Would you try?

June 14, 2023, 12:36 PM

Zouk to open new clubs in Tokyo & Los Angeles

Following Las Vegas success.

June 14, 2023, 12:32 PM

70m-high slingshot ride opens in Clarke Quay, tallest in Asia

Calling all adrenaline junkies.

June 14, 2023, 12:11 PM

Former sec school teacher, 72, picks up presidential application form after George Goh

Will he qualify?

June 14, 2023, 12:00 PM

MMA fighter Angela Lee 'likely to retire' following death of sister Victoria Lee

“The family is still going through a grieving and healing process and it’s going to take time.”

June 14, 2023, 11:58 AM

Political commenter affiliated with Chinese state media calls US outreach an ‘illusion’ ahead of Blinken visit

Trading barbs.

June 14, 2023, 10:43 AM

Man, 31, arrested for stealing gold chain & bracelet worth S$15,416 at ValueMax pawnshop

He is facing 9 other charges, including for theft, housebreaking and deception.

June 14, 2023, 03:15 AM

Woman, 76, knocks on coffin during her wake in Ecuador

She was apparently in the coffin from 2pm to 6:30pm.

June 14, 2023, 02:50 AM

S'porean SMU law student, 22, drowns off Taiwan coast, family appealing for witnesses

Her father said she was about to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer and it couldn't have been suicide.

June 14, 2023, 02:36 AM

No guarantee S'pore's system will continue to work & neither does 'political pluralism': Shanmugam

He said that while the ruling party has always been held accountable, it has always been Singaporeans' choice to choose good leaders "in whichever system they want".

June 13, 2023, 11:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.