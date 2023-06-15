Back

100 S'pore Turf Club cats could be evicted as club to close in 2027

Noooo.

Julia Yee | June 15, 2023, 05:25 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) in Kranji will close by March 2027.

Amid anxieties surrounding the future of staff, jockeys, and horses, yet another group at the Turf Club faces an uncertain fate.

Cats.

Cat community multiplied over the years

The STC stable grounds are home to 100 cats.

Apart from their hooved occupants, each of the 20-plus stables can shelter one to more than 20 cats.

Apprentice jockey, Jerlyn Seow, told Mothership that vets helped to neuter the felines, although the more feral ones were hard to catch and bred over the years.

Free to roam the grounds' expanse, these furry residents have their own daily routine.

"The cats just do their own stuff," said Seow.

In typical cat fashion, they don't interact with the horses, only walk pass them.

Those with more hunting instinct can be found stalking rats and pigeons.

Looked after by stable staff

The cats are also beloved by the stable staff, who feed and pet the animals every day.

"There's no fear of them starving because there're plenty of stable people around," assured Seow.

The cats also hang out with the staff in their resting rooms.

Uncertain futures

According to Seow, the weight of the Turf Club's imminent closure has been hard to bear.

"[The stable staff] have all been feeling down and depressed, and on top of that we still have to worry about the 700 over horses and the stable cats."

They've even launched a petition to save SG horse racing.

In the meantime, the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) has reached out to Seow to see if they can lift some of the staff's burden on the cat-side of things.

Seow said as of now, no cats have been adopted.

However, the apprentice jockey is certain that the staff will be taking the cats with them when they leave, as they already see the cats as their own.

She added that if any member of the public is keen to adopt a Kranji cat, they can drop her a message on Instagram to check if the staff would be willing to put the cat up for adoption.

Related stories

All images from @kranjicats/Instagram

2 adults, 2 children ride e-bike at 60kmh without helmets along Kallang Road

Dangerous.

June 15, 2023, 07:08 PM

Sara Duterte, vice president of The Philippines, meets with Pres. Halimah & PM Lee in S'pore

Duterte also saw Philippine Eagles at Bird Paradise.

June 15, 2023, 06:52 PM

Company director jailed for illegally diverting 3,520 duty-free cigarette cartons to distribute in S'pore

He evaded S$300,600 in duty and S$24,460 in GST.

June 15, 2023, 06:31 PM

Lifting of sea sand export ban not linked to S'pore investment in Kalimantan: Jokowi

Jokowi maintained that the government has been drafting the policy for a long time.

June 15, 2023, 06:30 PM

S'porean man, 32, jailed 8 weeks for using knife to pat Grab rider's cheek over spilled coffee

The delivery rider returned to him with another two cups of coffee out of pocket, but he was still unhappy.

June 15, 2023, 05:57 PM

Man, 20, arrested for allegedly punching police officer patrolling Tiong Bahru Road

He will be charged on Jun. 16, 2023.

June 15, 2023, 05:43 PM

Taiwanese restaurant launches S$34 durian tonkotsu ramen served in durian shell

Send help.

June 15, 2023, 05:11 PM

2 S'porean men caught urinating at JB CIQ Complex, arrested by M'sia police

Oh no.

June 15, 2023, 05:05 PM

Motorcyclist in M'sia falls 30 metres to his death after avoiding another rider going against traffic flow

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

June 15, 2023, 04:54 PM

SPF patrol robots roaming Changi Airport T4, don't pet them though

The new 'Black Mirror' season is also out today, just saying.

June 15, 2023, 04:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.