Shanghai hits 36.7°C, its hottest May day in more than a century

Recently, many countries have been dealing with unusually hot weather, surpassing and setting new temperature records.

Shanghai joins the growing list of countries to break their own temperature records, hitting 36.7°C on May 29.

This beats the previous record by one degree.

Record-breaking temperature

The 36.1°C temperature was recorded by the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau at 1:09pm, according to a Weibo post from their official account.

"At 13:09, the temperature at Xujiahui station hit 36.1 degrees Celsius, breaking a 100-year-old record for the highest temperature in May."

Shanghai Daily reported that the temperature later climbed to 36.7°C at 2:26pm, as recorded by the downtown Xujiahui weather station.

According to Reuters, this beats the previous May record of 35.7°C in 1876, 1903, 1915 and 2018.

The hot weather led to the implementation of the first yellow heat alert of the year, which is the second lowest level in the four-tier weather warning system in Shanghai, reported Shanghai Daily.

Another sweltering summer in China

Reuters also reported that over the next few days, several southern Chinese provinces are expected to face extreme heat.

Weather experts have predicted another hot summer in China that might be similar to last year's record-breaking stretch that lasted for more than two months.

June, July and August are months where the temperatures are expected to soar higher.

According to local media, high-temperature warnings have been issued to many localities in the Sichuan province, which has a population of more than 80 million people.

In the next three to five days, the maximum temperature in some Sichuan cities will reach highs of 38°C, and 42°C in some areas, reported Reuters.

Additionally, the China Meteorological Administration shared that most of southern China, including the Guizhou, Yunnan and Sichuan provinces will see temperatures rise above 35°C.

Some areas may reach 37 to 39°C.

Extreme weather

In addition to the heat, some regions in China have been experiencing torrential rain in the past few weeks, Reuters reported.

Local emergency response authorities shared that as of May 29, thousands of people have been evacuated from northeast Sichuan province as a precaution due to heavy rainfall.

In the neighbouring Chongqing municipality, water levels at the Jialing river have been expected to rise by six metres on May 30 due to heavy downpours and reservoir dispatching, leading to flood risk warnings.

Image via Unsplash