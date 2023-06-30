950,000 HDB households to receive S$110 - S$190 U-Save in July 2023

950,000 HDB households will receive their GST Voucher (GSTV) - U-Save and GSTV - Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in July 2023.

Eligible households will receive between S$110 and S$190 of U-Save in July, depending on their HDB flat type.

This is double the regular U-Save due to the top-up under the Assurance Package announced during Budget 2023.

The July disbursement will amount to about eight to 10 months' worth of utilities bills for the average household living in one- and two-room HDB flats, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a press release on Friday (Jun. 30).

For those living in three- and four-room HDB flats, it is equivalent to about four to six months' worth of utilities bills.

July's disbursement will also cover half to one month's worth of Service & Conservancy Charges fees, depending on HDB flat type.

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the GSTV- U-Save and GSTV- S&CC rebates as the rebates will be credited directly into the household's utilities account and S&CC accounts.

This is the second tranche of disbursement for the Financial Year of 2023.

The first tranche was disbursed earlier in April.

The third and fourth traches will come in October 2023 and January 2024.

Top image via Housing & Development Board/Facebook