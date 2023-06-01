Back

Long queue at VivoCity Tiong Bahru Bakery on Jun. 1 because of S$1 croissants

'Pain' or shine.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 01, 2023, 02:57 PM

Events

The rainy weather this morning did not stop some Singaporeans from their all-time favourite activity: queuing for cheap things.

Unsurprisingly, the Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) outlet at VivoCity saw a long-ass queue form on Jun. 1, 2023, over their S$1 croissant promotion which was announced three days ago.

Screenshot via Instagram/@tiongbahrubakery

The first 300 customers at the VivoCity store can get up to two croissants at S$1 each (excluding GST) from 10am today.

The bakery’s newest outlet opened at the mall on May 22, 2023.

The queue

At around 10am, TBB posted an Instagram story showing a snaking queue of customers lined up at an area outside the mall, while the floor appears to be wet from the rain.

Screenshot via Instagram/@tiongbahrubakery

At approximately 10:30am, the store updated that only about 100 croissant cards were left, but the queue did not seem to have become shorter.

Screenshot via Instagram/@tiongbahrubakery

Screenshot via Instagram/@tiongbahrubakery

As of 2pm, the bakery said that all croissants have been fully redeemed.

A trend

Most people have already gotten used to Singaporeans queueing for stuff, especially when it's free.

In April 2023, the bakery offered free croissants across all its outlets, leading to long-ass queues at multiple locations.

A few days later, queueing was spotted again at VivoCity, this time due to free ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s.

