Back

2 S'pore men in JB apparently confronted for pumping petrol into jerry can

Is it allowed?

Belmont Lay | June 21, 2023, 07:02 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Note: This article has been updated with the Johor police statement.

Two men and their Singapore-registered car were filmed by a motorcyclist at a petrol station in Malaysia after they were allegedly seen pumping petrol into a jerry can.

A video of the incident, which supposedly occurred in Johor Bahru on June 16, was uploaded to TikTok -- and subsequently removed.

The clip showed the person shooting the scene taunting the duo, who responded in kind.

It has since been circulated on other platforms.

What video showed

The video showed the duo, likely from Singapore, being confronted by a Malay-speaking food delivery personnel.

Also on the scene were two police officers.

The two men in t-shirt and shorts were seen being recorded looking agitated.

One of the men in a cap was shouting and pointing, while the other men tried to approach the cameraman.

The person behind the camera could be heard saying, "Look at him" and "Look how rude he is" repeatedly.

He then told the officers to "arrest" him, referring to the man in the cap.

The man in the cap subsequently retrieved a stick-like object from the boot of his car.

Both sides then traded insults.

Throughout this time, the two officers were trying to separate both sides.

The man in the cap then approached the person recording the incident and shouted: "You better delete ah!"

Just as one of the officers told the person recording to produce his identification card, the other man apparently tried to grab his phone.

More shouting ensued.

The man in the cap then said: "We no wrong. We ask petrol kiosk ok, he say ok. Then he come here scold people."

Johor police response

The Iskandar Puteri police in Johor issued a statement on June 21 confirming that the incident occurred at around 8:30pm on June 16 at a petrol station in Sunway Box, Iskandar Puteri -- a 30-minute drive from Tuas, Singapore.

The police statement stated that the complainant, a food delivery rider, went to the petrol station to top up fuel, and saw a Singapore-registered car and the two men he believed were foreigners.

The duo were holding a container at the same pump.

There was a misunderstanding between the two parties, the Johor police added, but the argument was successfully resolved by the Sunway police who were also there.

Can petrol be imported into Singapore?

Information online pertaining to the importing of petrol from Malaysia into Singapore outside of a vehicle's fuel tank in separate containers is scant.

Forum threads that exist online on this topic date back to 2002 and 2016 but did not yield definitive answers.

It was previously reported that it could be permissible for vehicles to carry around less than 5 litres of petrol in a separate container in the event the vehicle runs out of fuel on the road.

Declaring the extra fuel in a container during customs checks was also recommended.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Statutes Online, the transporting of fuel of less than 20 litres in Singapore without a licence is allowed.

This pertains to fuel purchased locally in Singapore though.

The onus is on petrol station operators to record the details of the buyer.

Top photos via

Pedestrian, 58, dies in accident with Traffic Police motorcycle near Tai Seng

The TP officer, 31, was conveyed conscious to hospital.

June 22, 2023, 01:09 AM

Biden calls Xi a ‘dictator’, China slams remarks as ‘extremely absurd & irresponsible’

One day after hailing progress in US-China relations.

June 21, 2023, 11:25 PM

Yusof Ishak Mosque worker jailed for smoking meth & stashing cannabis in ablution room, cubicle & locker

The 31-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count each of drug possession and consumption.

June 21, 2023, 08:22 PM

S'porean man, 49, fined for throwing firecracker at kids in Jurong West playground

He claimed it was a "joke". Police camera footage caught him returning home smiling.

June 21, 2023, 07:04 PM

We try Burger King’s Angus beef & salmon Kakiage burgers & new Kimchi Pie

Taste of Japan and Korea?

June 21, 2023, 06:01 PM

Missing Titanic submersible steered using wireless Logitech video game controller

The oxygen inside could run out by 6pm on June 22.

June 21, 2023, 06:00 PM

Woman argues with woman with children about noise at Yishun playground 'disrupting sleep' at 8pm

Shhhh.

June 21, 2023, 05:18 PM

Indonesia minister comments on Coldplay's S'pore shows, says permit system can be improved

He also said that his ministry was still trying to add a second concert date, and acknowledged that Indonesia's performance licensing process was more difficult than Singapore's,

June 21, 2023, 05:05 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan explains why S'pore has Non-Resident Ambassadors

Vivian said that having a core of non-resident ambassadors drawn from the private sector “enriches” dialogue and access to talent and ideas.

June 21, 2023, 04:22 PM

M'sia-registered bus beats red light & mounts kerb along Woodlands Ave 12

Reckless or dangerous driving is an offence in Singapore.

June 21, 2023, 04:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.