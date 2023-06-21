2 S'pore men in JB apparently confronted for pumping petrol into jerry can

Note: This article has been updated with the Johor police statement.

Two men and their Singapore-registered car were filmed by a motorcyclist at a petrol station in Malaysia after they were allegedly seen pumping petrol into a jerry can.

A video of the incident, which supposedly occurred in Johor Bahru on June 16, was uploaded to TikTok -- and subsequently removed.

The clip showed the person shooting the scene taunting the duo, who responded in kind.

It has since been circulated on other platforms.

What video showed

The video showed the duo, likely from Singapore, being confronted by a Malay-speaking food delivery personnel.

Also on the scene were two police officers.

The two men in t-shirt and shorts were seen being recorded looking agitated.

One of the men in a cap was shouting and pointing, while the other men tried to approach the cameraman.

The person behind the camera could be heard saying, "Look at him" and "Look how rude he is" repeatedly.

He then told the officers to "arrest" him, referring to the man in the cap.

The man in the cap subsequently retrieved a stick-like object from the boot of his car.

Both sides then traded insults.

Throughout this time, the two officers were trying to separate both sides.

The man in the cap then approached the person recording the incident and shouted: "You better delete ah!"

Just as one of the officers told the person recording to produce his identification card, the other man apparently tried to grab his phone.

More shouting ensued.

The man in the cap then said: "We no wrong. We ask petrol kiosk ok, he say ok. Then he come here scold people."

Johor police response

The Iskandar Puteri police in Johor issued a statement on June 21 confirming that the incident occurred at around 8:30pm on June 16 at a petrol station in Sunway Box, Iskandar Puteri -- a 30-minute drive from Tuas, Singapore.

The police statement stated that the complainant, a food delivery rider, went to the petrol station to top up fuel, and saw a Singapore-registered car and the two men he believed were foreigners.

The duo were holding a container at the same pump.

There was a misunderstanding between the two parties, the Johor police added, but the argument was successfully resolved by the Sunway police who were also there.

Can petrol be imported into Singapore?

Information online pertaining to the importing of petrol from Malaysia into Singapore outside of a vehicle's fuel tank in separate containers is scant.

Forum threads that exist online on this topic date back to 2002 and 2016 but did not yield definitive answers.

It was previously reported that it could be permissible for vehicles to carry around less than 5 litres of petrol in a separate container in the event the vehicle runs out of fuel on the road.

Declaring the extra fuel in a container during customs checks was also recommended.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Statutes Online, the transporting of fuel of less than 20 litres in Singapore without a licence is allowed.

This pertains to fuel purchased locally in Singapore though.

The onus is on petrol station operators to record the details of the buyer.

