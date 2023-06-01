Back

PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again, says it's a rebound

It happens in five to 10 per cent of cases.

Joshua Lee | June 01, 2023, 09:29 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for Covid-19 again.

On the morning of Jun. 1, PM Lee uploaded a photo of a positive Antigen Rapid Test dated the same day.

Despite the positive result, he said that he felt fine.

"My doctors say it is a Covid-19 rebound, which happens in 5-10% of cases," said the prime minister.

Covid-19 rebound is a brief return of symptoms that starts from anywhere between two and eight days after a patient tests negative or stop feeling sick.

He went on to explain that although he is still infectious, the risk is not as high compared to the initial infection.

His doctors have also advised him to self-isolate until he no longer tests positive for Covid-19.

In his post, PM Lee also apologised for missing the consecration ceremony of the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple today.

"I had very much looked forward to attending the consecration ceremony of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple this morning, but unfortunately will now have to miss it to keep others around me safe."

Previously, PM Lee also had to miss Raffles Institution's Bicentennial Founder's Day 2023 on May 28 after he tested positive for Covid-19 six days prior.

 

Found to be more common in patients treated with Paxlovid

While rare, Covid-19 rebound has been found to be more common in patients who were treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral medication for those who are at risk of severe disease, such as the elderly.

When he was first diagnosed with Covid-19 in May, PM Lee said that his doctors prescribed Paxlovid because of his age.

Paxlovid does not cause Covid-19 rebound.

"One theory is that the virus stopped multiplying when the patient took Paxlovid, but briefly surged after the treatment was finished, leading to a reappearance of symptoms," said an infectious disease specialist  from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Top images: Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

Final 2 suspects in S$39.9 million SkillsFuture scam get over 13 years' jail

The scam involved a total of 11 people.

June 01, 2023, 10:53 AM

McDonald's S'pore launches honey butter shaker fries, spicy nuggets & cajun sauce

!!!

June 01, 2023, 10:46 AM

Principal in China scolds students for performing to ‘Genshin Impact’, says it’s Japanese culture, but it's actually by Chinese developer

The game was developed by a Chinese company.

June 01, 2023, 02:11 AM

Ex-Transport Minister Lui Tuck Yew appointed S'pore's Ambassador to US

Peter Tan Hai Chuan will replace Lui as Ambassador to China.

May 31, 2023, 07:14 PM

Man, 35, drives brother's Mercedes after drinks, speeds & kills Gojek driver, 59, injures 5 others in Tampines

Ng will be sentenced on Jul. 7.

May 31, 2023, 07:14 PM

Wok Hey staff, 27, allegedly stole S$150 from cash register, arrested for criminal breach of trust

Police investigations are ongoing.

May 31, 2023, 06:53 PM

More remember President Halimah's legacy after she announces she's not running for re-election

Thank you for your service, ma'am.

May 31, 2023, 06:50 PM

Jurong Lake Gardens is the best garden in S’pore. The best time to go? June 3 - 4.

Coming from an Eastie.

May 31, 2023, 06:40 PM

Man, 27, arrested for suspected drink driving after BlueSG car crashed into traffic light in Sengkang

Took out a traffic light and divider.

May 31, 2023, 06:30 PM

Republic Poly student started making videos at 10, wants to follow veteran father’s footsteps in media industry

Studying at a polytechnic was a clear-cut pathway for her.

May 31, 2023, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.