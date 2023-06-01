PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again, says it's a rebound

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for Covid-19 again.

On the morning of Jun. 1, PM Lee uploaded a photo of a positive Antigen Rapid Test dated the same day.

Despite the positive result, he said that he felt fine.

"My doctors say it is a Covid-19 rebound, which happens in 5-10% of cases," said the prime minister.

Covid-19 rebound is a brief return of symptoms that starts from anywhere between two and eight days after a patient tests negative or stop feeling sick.

He went on to explain that although he is still infectious, the risk is not as high compared to the initial infection.

His doctors have also advised him to self-isolate until he no longer tests positive for Covid-19.

In his post, PM Lee also apologised for missing the consecration ceremony of the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple today.

"I had very much looked forward to attending the consecration ceremony of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple this morning, but unfortunately will now have to miss it to keep others around me safe."

Previously, PM Lee also had to miss Raffles Institution's Bicentennial Founder's Day 2023 on May 28 after he tested positive for Covid-19 six days prior.

Found to be more common in patients treated with Paxlovid

While rare, Covid-19 rebound has been found to be more common in patients who were treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral medication for those who are at risk of severe disease, such as the elderly.

When he was first diagnosed with Covid-19 in May, PM Lee said that his doctors prescribed Paxlovid because of his age.

Paxlovid does not cause Covid-19 rebound.

"One theory is that the virus stopped multiplying when the patient took Paxlovid, but briefly surged after the treatment was finished, leading to a reappearance of symptoms," said an infectious disease specialist from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Top images: Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.