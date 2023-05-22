PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 for the 1st time, will self-isolate

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tested positive for Covid-19 this morning (May 22).

He gave the update on his social media, showing a photo of positive ART kit result.

"Tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time," PM Lee wrote. "I am generally feeling ok but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic," he added.

PM Lee was given Paxlovid as treatment due to his age.

PM Lee is 71 years old this year.

He added that his latest Covid-19 booster was in November 2022.

"As Covid-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to stay safe and healthy," PM Lee reminded.

Official Visit to Kenya

PM Lee was on an official visit to South Africa from May 14 to 16 and to Kenya from May 17 to 19.

Singapore confirmed bilateral cooperation with the two nations during the visit.

During his time in South Africa, PM Lee went to Robben Island and visited the cell where former South African President Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for many years on a life sentence.

Top image from PM Lee's Facebook page.