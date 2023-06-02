Back

Jalan Besar temple holds animal blessing night for 2nd time on Vesak Day eve

Cute.

Gawain Pek | June 02, 2023, 12:33 PM

It is the time of the year again where buddhist devotees celebrate the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

Keeping up with a tradition started in 2022, Thekchen Choling, a Tibetan buddhist temple located at 2 Beatty Lane in Jalan Besar, offered blessings on Vesak Day eve not just to devotees, but their pets too.

Corgi, Chow Chows and Cockatoo spotted

In a Facebook post, the temple thanked the public for their "overwhelming response".

The temple also shared photos of crowds in queues to get their pets blessed.

Pets spotted at the event included a Corgi, a pair of Chow Chows and even a Cockatoo.

The showstoppers, however, are the photos of the pets receiving the blessing.

@mothershipsg Happy Vesak Day to all especially that one orange cat #tiktoksg #sgnews #vesak2023 ♬ Very cute melody by marimba tone(39813) - Mitsu Sound

Besides, receiving blessings, the animals in the family also had the chance to participate in Vesak Day traditions, such as bathing the buddha.

The activity was made more pet-friendly through the use of a rocker switch.

Pets welcome for Vesak Day celebrations

Last year, the temple explained in a Facebook post that the blessings will "allow your pets to create a strong affinity with Buddha".

For those who missed the event on Jun. 1, you can still bring your pets down to Thekchen Choling to join in the Vesak Day celebrations on Jun. 2.

All images via Thekchen Choling/Facebook

