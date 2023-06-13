Back

Pat Sajak, 76, to retire as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

End of an era.

Belmont Lay | June 13, 2023, 04:00 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Pat Sajak is retiring.

The long-time host of "Wheel of Fortune" will end his four-decade run after the 2023-24 season.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said in a statement on June 13 (Singapore time).

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

The 76-year-old's retirement from hosting will be the end of an era for "Wheel of Fortune".

There is no timeline yet for naming a new host.

Sajak has hosted the syndicated version of the game show since its debut in 1983.

He also hosted a daytime edition on NBC from 1981 to 1989.

He and Vanna White are among the most enduring hosts of any TV game show in history.

Sajak will serve as a consultant to the show for three years after leaving his on-camera role.

Sajak was a weatherman at KNBC in Los Angeles when "Wheel of Fortune" creator offered him the job as host of the NBC daytime version of the game show in 1981.

White joined him a year later in 1982.

In 1983, they became the faces of the evening syndicated "Wheel of Fortune".

The show averages better than 9 million daily viewers most weeks, and remains one of the most popular on all of broadcast TV.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host and received a lifetime achievement award, along with "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, at the 2011 Daytime Emmys.

Sajak and White also host ABC’s primetime "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune", which is slated to begin its fourth season in the fall.

Background

Sajak has been bestowed the title of the longest-running game show host in television history with his continuous nearly 41-year stint at "Wheel of Fortune".

On March 22, 2019, Guinness World Records already recognised Sajak for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show”.

He first stepped in to replace the former host in 1981.

The current version of the game show premiered on Sep. 19, 1983.

Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, briefly had a stint on the show in January 2020 when she took over co-host White’s letter-turning duties.

via

Her father was recovering from an emergency surgery at the time and White acted as the main host.

White is currently 66 years old.

Contrary to rumours and popular belief, Sajak and White never dated.

Both hosts have remained platonic friends despite their on-screen chemistry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

Multiple episodes shot in a day, months in advance

The time it takes to produce an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" is apparently quite short, it was previously revealed.

Six full episodes can be filmed in one afternoon, one after another, in front of two sets of live audiences that get rotated.

New episodes are filmed months in advance before they are aired.

Sajak told CBS previously: “We shoot 35 times a year, 35 days a year, but it’s stretched out over nine months... it’s not exactly the most gruelling schedule you’ve ever heard about.”

"Wheel of Fortune" was the highest-rated show in all of syndicated television for 26 years, averaging over 30 million viewers each week, before being dethroned in 2010.

Top photo via Wheel of Fortune Facebook

Yishun durian seller giving away S$30,000 worth of durians to elderly until Jun. 15

Kind heart.

June 13, 2023, 03:30 PM

S'porean man, 43, dies in motorcycle accident in Thailand

He had previously embarked on long distance rides between Singapore and Thailand.

June 13, 2023, 03:05 PM

M'sian police to ask Interpol for help in locating Jocelyn Chia in US: M'sian media

True international incident.

June 13, 2023, 01:12 PM

George Goh confident S$500 million share equity requirement & SGX watchlist placement won't affect eligibility

"Ossia International Limited is only one of the companies [under my name]. It's not going to affect my eligibility," said Goh.

June 13, 2023, 12:49 PM

'People want change': Presidential hopeful George Goh on running against Tharman

He said he was confident that voters want change.

June 13, 2023, 12:43 PM

The Projector & Golden Village to replace Cathay at Cineleisure Orchard

The new cinema will host both blockbuster releases and alternative content.

June 13, 2023, 12:39 PM

Man, 24, arrested for allegedly stealing 2 watches worth S$13,300 & S$160,000 while working at Tanjong Pagar gym

The watches were taken from the male gym locker on 2 separate occasions.

June 13, 2023, 12:28 PM

M'sia student scores 11 straight As for national exams while caring for bedridden mother, she dies 1 day after

Top scorer of his school.

June 13, 2023, 12:20 PM

Man, 46, chased by public in Balestier, arrested for allegedly taking upskirt video

Busted.

June 13, 2023, 11:52 AM

Korean actor-singer Cha Eunwoo coming to S'pore for Dior event on Jun. 14, 2023

Cancel all your plans.

June 13, 2023, 11:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.