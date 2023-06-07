Back

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang opens with Burger King drive-thru, sheltered swimming pool & indoor inflatable park

It is hosting a month-long open house for NSmen and their families from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, 2023.

Hannah Martens | June 07, 2023, 08:45 PM

Events

The new SAFRA Choa Chu Kang at Choa Chu Kang Park is now open and will host a month-long open house from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, 2023.

This would be SAFRA's seventh club, offering new facilities, activities, and special promotions.

It would also be the first club with a sheltered swimming pool, futsal court and a sky-running track.

It will also feature the only Burger King drive-through in Singapore.

The SAFRA website states that the club premises are accessible, and more facilities will open. It will update the statuses of each facility on the webpage as they gradually open.

National servicemen (NSmen) and their families will be the first to enjoy the activities and special promotions.

"The new SAFRA club is part of the government's continuing efforts to recognise NSmen for their contributions towards National Defence," SAFRA wrote.

It highlighted that the new club would cater to over 90,000 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) NSmen and their families living in the northwest.

Facilities to look forward to

The sheltered swimming pool has six lanes and is 50m in length.

The club will have a 2,700 sqm integrated fitness and wellness hub that houses a gym, a spa, and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy, among others.

There is also a new rock-climbing facility.

For families with children, there will be a sports-themed indoor inflatable park with obstacle courses, slides, ball pits and a vertical climb.

Other facilities in the club are an 18-lane bowling centre, karaoke and darts facilities, a LAN cafe and pool tables.

There are also four game rooms for SAFRA members to gather and play mahjong or other board games.

An open house will be held from Jun. 10 to Jul. 9, offering various programmes, free trials and special discounts at various facilities.

Some facilities will be closed on certain days for the open house events.

