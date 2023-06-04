Back

Class 95 DJs The Muttons are new owners of Orchard Towers' Korat Thai Cafe

The former owners started looking for someone to take over the biz last June.

Lee Wei Lin | June 04, 2023, 08:07 PM

Class 95 deejays Justin Ang and Vernon Anthonisz — collectively known as The Muttons — are the new owners of popular Thai restaurant Korat Thai Cafe.

The former owners started their search for someone to take over their Orchard Towers eatery last June, as they intend to retire and move to Thailand.

The Muttons wrote in a Jun. 4 post that they bought the "most legendary Thai eatery on Orchard Road", and that they hope to "continue [the] legacy" of "the best Thai food [they've] had in Singapore".

Since taking over Korat Thai Cafe, the duo has expanded the menu with items such as the Mama Tom Yum Ultra Pot, Volcano Pork Spine and Khao Soi (Thai Coconut Curry Noodle Soup).

This isn't their first foray into F&B — the duo owns Japanese eatery Itchy Bun, along with roast meat joint Fook Kin.

