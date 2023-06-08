Mixue mascot meets new alien friend at Merlion Park

Mixue mascot Snow King has a new friend in the form of an alien mascot.

Snow King, who somehow appeared in Merlion Park, was joined by a mysterious alien mascot. The latter was carrying a sign with the words “#MOTSWT news incoming 12 June 2023”.

Hint, hint

A quick search online has shown that #MOTSWT is the hashtag used for Coldplay’s current concert tour, “The Music of the Spheres World Tour”.

Dates for the band’s Asian leg of the tour previously excluded Singapore.

Tickets for their other Asian dates, including Nov. 15 in Jakarta, along with Nov. 22 in Kuala Lumpur, have been snapped up by fans.

However, it looks like we’ll have to wait until Jun. 12 for confirmation.

Spotted in multiple places

Apart from making new friends at the Merlion Park, the alien was spotted in various locations, including Orchard Road and Marina Bay Sands.

Apparently, it decided to take the train around Singapore too.

Throughout the journey, it engaged with passersby by posing for photos and dancing with them.

Arguably, the highlight of its journey was seeing Snow King and the alien radiating chaotic energy at Merlion Park:

We ship.

Top image from Mothership reader.