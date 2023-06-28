McDonald's S'pore launches new cocoa-nut pie

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

McDonald's Singapore is launching the Sweet BBQ McSpicy today (Jun. 28).

Another item making its debut on the McDonald's menu is the cocoa-nut pie.

The cocoa-nut pie (S$1.70) is a combination of crisp cocoa crust filled with creamy nata de coco filling.

McDonald's previously introduced the chocolate pie and coconut pie.

It is also available, though at a slightly higher price, on GrabFood (S$2.10) and McDelivery (S$2.10).

Nice.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.