McDonald's S'pore launches new cocoa-nut pie

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
McDonald's Singapore is launching the Sweet BBQ McSpicy today (Jun. 28).
Another item making its debut on the McDonald's menu is the cocoa-nut pie.
The cocoa-nut pie (S$1.70) is a combination of crisp cocoa crust filled with creamy nata de coco filling.
McDonald's previously introduced the chocolate pie and coconut pie.
It is also available, though at a slightly higher price, on GrabFood (S$2.10) and McDelivery (S$2.10).
Nice.
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.