S'porean man, 22, jailed for preying on girls aged 11 - 15, keeping hundreds of child abuse videos

A Singaporean man preyed on seven girls on social media over four years — asking if they wanted to be his "friend" and then sexually harassing them through text and sending them explicit images.

The youngest girl was 11, while the oldest was only 15.

When Teo Jun How was arrested in 2021, police found 502 porn videos, of which 354 were child porn, and some even depicted children engaging in bestiality.

Began from as early as 2018

According to court documents, Teo, who is now 22, began planning for his crimes as early as 2018 or 2019, when he was around 17 or 18 years old.

He infiltrated a Chinese pop music boy band WhatsApp fan group that a pair of young sisters started.

Teo managed to get their contact details and began texting the younger 11-year-old sister over privately.

She blocked him after he started teasing her, but he didn't give up and asked her through Instagram to meet in person.

She refused initially but relented after Teo's persistent requests.

Exposed himself in movie theatre and taxi

The pair's first meeting went without a hitch as they sat and talked at a public place in Bukit Panjang

A few days later, Teo asked the girl to watch a movie with him at West Mall, Bukit Batok.

Halfway through the movie, Teo told the girl he was "horny" and asked her to touch him.

She refused, but Teo unzipped his pants and exposed himself.

Furious, the girl stormed out of the theatre, but Teo chased after her, apologised and offered to send her home.

Teo exposed himself again in the taxi while repeatedly asking her to touch him.

She refused, and he tried to pull her hand towards himself, but she managed to break free.

The pair parted ways when the taxi reached the girl's house.

Offered her S$150 to expose herself

Two years later, when the girl was 13, Teo started chatting with the girl again on Instagram around October 2020.

He convinced her to a video call where she would expose her private parts by offering S$150.

Unbeknownst to her, he had been screen-recording the call without her consent.

Used sister's nude pics to ask other sister for more

A few months later, on Jan. 17, 2021, Teo called the girl's older sister, asking her if she wanted to be his friend.

The girl, 15 years old then, asked who he was, but he did not respond and began moaning and making other sexual noises.

After around three minutes, she hung up, but Teo sent her a WhatsApp message asking if she wanted to see his private part.

She ignored him, but Teo then told her that her younger sister had sent him her nudes for money and shared the screen recording with her.

The older sister spoke to her younger sister, and the pair told their mother about Teo before they lodged a police report on Jan. 20, 2021.

Investigations also discovered he sexually harassed at least two other girls on Instagram by sending them pictures of his private part and trying to make them answer sexual questions.

Child abuse material found

Police seized a thumb drive from Teo's room when he was arrested at his home on Jan. 24, 2021.

Of the 502 pornographic videos found in the thumb drive, 354 involved child abuse material.

Three of the videos depict children engaging in bestiality.

Teo claimed he obtained these child abuse materials by sourcing them from various persons over online messaging applications.

He admitted using these materials for his own sexual gratification.

Pretended to be 15-year-old boy to message girls while on bail

Teo continued to prey on other girls after he was released on bail.

He infiltrated a WhatsApp group chat which had girls from an all-girls secondary school around May 2021.

Teo posed as a 15-year-old boy and tried to chat with at least six of them.

He created the persona to appear more approachable to the girls, increasing the chances of them engaging with him.

Teo sexually harassed the girls and sent pictures of his private parts to at least four. He also asked some of the girls if they would do sex acts on him.

One of the victims made a police report on May 7, 2021.

Pleaded guilty to nine out of 21 charges

Teo was charged with 21 offences, including sexual exposure, sexual exploitation of a minor, insulting the modesty of a woman, transmitting obscene material, and producing and possessing child abuse material.

He pleaded guilty to nine of the charges, while the rest of the charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

A district judge sentenced him to jail for 15 months and four weeks on Jun. 20, 2023.

Top image via Google Maps.