M'sian police looking for S'porean petrol-pumping pair involved in delivery rider donnybrook

They said SPF is assisting with the investigation.

Keyla Supharta | June 23, 2023, 11:07 PM

The Malaysian police are searching for the two Singaporean men who were confronted by a Malaysian Grab delivery rider for pumping petrol into a jerry can on Jun. 16.

Opened investigation

Iskandar Puteri police chief Rahmat Ariffin said that an investigation paper has been opened to investigate the viral altercation.

The results of the investigations found that a disagreement occurred between the complainant and the two suspects, as the suspects were unhappy with the complainant who was taking too long to refuel his motorcycle.

"The suspects have been identified as Singaporeans. Efforts to trace both suspects are being made with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force (SPF)," Rahmat wrote in a statement.

The case will be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

According to the Straits Timesas of Friday, Jun. 23, the SPF have not received any request from Malaysian police about the Singaporeans in question.

What happened?

A Grab delivery rider filmed a video of two men and their Singapore-registered car after they allegedly pumped petrol into a jerry can at a petrol station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

A video of the incident which occurred on Jun. 16 was initially uploaded on TikTok.

In a statement on Jun. 21, the Iskandar Puteri police in Johor said that the incident happened because of a misunderstanding but the argument was successfully resolved by auxiliary officers at the scene.

On Jun. 22, the 44-year-old food delivery rider involved in the incident shared that his Grab account had been suspended since 6pm on Jun. 21, causing many Malaysians to threaten to boycott Grab Malaysia.

Responding to Mothership queries, Grab Malaysia said that the rider's account was briefly suspended due to the company's protocol.

"As a precautionary measure and according to our processes in managing safety incidents, we temporarily suspended his account while we investigated the matter.

Upon completion of the investigation (which includes conversations with the said partner), we have since reinstated him."

In a TikTok video, the rider confirmed that his account had been reinstated and thanked Malaysians for their support in calling for justice.

Top image via faizal/Google maps and SG Road Vigilante/YouTube.

