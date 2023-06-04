Back

Icelandic singer Laufey finally reunites with luggage in S'pore, continues concert tour

Luggage: "I'm back!"

Kerr Puay Hian | June 04, 2023, 05:19 PM

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey is finally reunited with her luggage, since she embarked on a concert tour a week ago.

As seen in a Tikok video she posted on Jun. 4, a staff handed her the luggage, which she hugged emotionally.

@laufeybalance has been restored in the laufeyverse 🧳🤭✨ thank you for all of your thoughts and prayers my chickens 😘♬ Let You Break My Heart Again - Laufey & Philharmonia Orchestra

She didn't explain in her video how the luggage finally caught up with her in Singapore.

The luggage which was "left behind"

Laufey, whose full name is Laufey Lín Jónsdóttir, is on a concert tour with her first stop at Manila, Philippines, on May 30, 2023.

She continued her tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jun. 2, 2023. Singapore was her third stop on Jun. 3, 2023.

@laufey Singapore your “blah blah blah” was earth shattering ☄️🤍 #newmusic ♬ From The Start - Laufey

She posted a video on TikTok on Jun. 2, 2023, pleading with Air France and Singapore Airlines to return her luggage.

@laufey Please send me my suitcase it’s been days and I need my stuff for tour 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 @Air France @Singapore Airlines ♬ original sound - laufey

Laufey shared that her suitcase "got left behind" when she made a flight transfer at the Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport. The flight was bound for Singapore.

She said that according to her AirTag's location, her suitcase was still in CDG.

She claimed she was told her luggage would be sent to Manila, then later promised it would be in Jakarta.

She finally got it back here in Singapore.

Fans ask for new song about luggage

Throngs of fans on Tiktok and Twitter exclaimed in celebration and congratulated her.

Some even joked that she should write a song about the "love story" with her luggage.

Laufey's next stop will be in Tokyo, Japan, on Jun. 5, 2023.

Top image via Laufey's TikTok

