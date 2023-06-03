Icelandic singer Laufey, who is in S'pore, pleads for SIA & Air France to return luggage apparently stuck in Paris airport

UPDATE on Jun. 4 at 12:20pm: This article has been updated with more information.

Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey, whose full name is Laufey Lín Jónsdóttir, is currently in Singapore for her concert on Jun. 3.

SINGAPORE TONIGHT ❤️ there’s a pop up bookstore in the venue it’s going to be such a laufey night 🪄🪄🪄 pic.twitter.com/IrO2zvxyoR — laufey (@laufey) June 3, 2023

However, her trip here hasn't been without some setbacks.

In a TikTok video posted on Jun. 2, which has garnered over 327,000 views, Laufey shared that she arrived in Singapore without her luggage.

Addressing Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air France in the clip, she pleaded for the airlines to "please give me my bags back".

Laufey shared that her suitcase "got left behind" when she made a flight transfer at the Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport. The flight was bound for Singapore.

According to her AirTag's location, her suitcase is still in CDG.

She claimed that she was told her luggage would be sent to Manila, Philippines, three days ago, and when that failed to happen, that it would be sent to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Laufey has yet to receive her luggage. She performed in Manila and Jakarta on May 30 and Jun. 2 respectively.

She did not specify which airline she has been communicating with.

No belongings with her

Currently, the only belongings Laufey has with her are the outfit she was travelling in and a toothbrush she received on her Air France flight.

She said:

"I am a musician on tour, I'm on my third concert tonight, and I still don't have my clothes or my makeup or my sound equipment or any of my belongings. [...] I spent so much money travelling with you guys, this is unacceptable."

please give me back my suitcase @airfrance I’m on show 2 of tour and still don’t have my clothes 😭😭❤️ — laufey (@laufey) May 31, 2023

Mothership understands that Laufey flew from Paris to Singapore via Air France on May 28. She then flew from Singapore to Manila to perform on May 30 via SIA.

Air France

You can watch Laufey's full video here.

