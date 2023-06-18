Korean fried chicken chain Robert Chicken with robot as chef opens 1st outlet in S'pore

There's a new Korean fried chicken joint in town, and this one's manned by a robot chef.

Robert Chicken, which opened its first outlet in the trendy neighbourhood of Gangnam in 2019, prides itself on serving up consistently good chook with the help of technology.

Its first stall here is located in the basement of Great World, and had its soft opening on Jun. 18.

The same folks behind Market Blue, the Korean marketplace at Tanglin Mall, told us they flew in one of the staff from Robert Chicken Korea to ensure that the same standard is maintained here.

The menu

As the outlet is still in its soft opening phase, only boneless chicken is currently available.

Apart from the original (S$11 for 6 pieces) flavour, they also have butter soy, sweet & spicy (S$13 for 6 pieces of either flavour), black pepper, and chipotle mayo (S$14 for 6 pieces of each flavour).

You can also get a Half-Half box (S$22.50), which will give you 12 pieces of chicken in two flavours of your choice.

A rep tells us that they intend to introduce an option for chicken wings soon.

Sides offered include rice cake, seaweed roll, cheese balls, French fries and deep fried shrimp, which are priced at S$3.90 each.

For those on the go, there's also Cupbops (S$9.90), which include rice, fried chicken of your choice, rolled omelette and seaweed.

How it works

While humans still have to prep the chicken, the robot is in charge of all the frying — from putting the chicken into the oil, to tossing it from time to time, and finally taking it out when it's perfectly crispy.

It even gives the basket of freshly-fried chicken a few good shakes to get as much oil out as possible before putting it on the rack.

Fascinating.

Robert Chicken

Address: Great World #B1-K123, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994

Operating hours: 11:30am to 9pm, daily

