Jokowi to visit S'pore on Jun. 7, will meet PM Lee & speak at sustainability event

He will be hosted to lunch by PM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 06, 2023, 08:08 PM

Events

Indonesia President Joko Widodo - commonly known as Jokowi - will be making a visit to Singapore on Jun. 7 with some members of his cabinet.

He and Indonesia First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo will be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, according to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Jun. 6.

The Indonesian president will then deliver a special address at Ecosperity Week, Temasek’s annual sustainability event.

Singapore-Indonesia exchanges

This will be Jokowi's second visit to the country this year.

He last visited Singapore in March 2023 for the Sixth Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat, during which he underscored the importance of Asean as an “engine for peace”.

He and First Lady Iriana then hosted PM Lee and his wife at the 42nd Asean Summit held in Labuan Bajo in May 2023.

