M'sians threaten to boycott Grab MY after alleged suspension of rider who confronted petrol-pumping S'porean duo

The delivery rider's account has been reactivated.

Yen Zhi Yi | June 22, 2023, 07:42 PM

Some Malaysians are threatening to uninstall the Grab app, after a food delivery rider who confronted two Singapore men pumping petrol into a jerry can is believed to have been suspended.

Uninstall campaign

In a viral tweet on Jun. 22, a user had shared an article of the man’s apparent suspension and asked Grab Malaysia to confirm if it was true.

If it was true, the user would uninstall Grab immediately, the post read.

As at the time of writing, the tweet has garnered more than 1 million views and 8,400 retweets.

Others also expressed similar sentiments, threatening to boycott and uninstall the Grab app if they failed to clarify the decision.

Screenshot via Twitter/@mhmdfikrie_

What first happened?

A video of the confrontation, which occurred in Johor Bahru on Jun. 16, was uploaded to TikTok -- and subsequently removed.

The viral video was later circulated on other platforms.

The Johor police later confirmed the incident had happened and said it was a misunderstanding between the two parties.

They also stated that the dispute was successfully resolved by the police officers who were present at the scene.

Grab rider’s account allegedly suspended

The 44-year-old delivery rider later posted a TikTok video under the username @matkibot, alleging that his Grab account had been suspended since 6pm on Jun. 21, according to Malaysian news portal Kosmo!.

Screenshot via TikTok/@matkibot

Screenshot via TikTok/@matkibot

The approximately 2-minute video appears to have been made unavailable to the public as at time of writing.

The food delivery rider alleged that he was suspended from the ride-hailing company at 6pm on Jun. 21 after the video of the confrontation went viral.

"I immediately contacted Grab's customer service. I was told that Grab's superiors would contact me within 24 hours.”

"After 20 minutes I was contacted by Grab, I was told that someone made a report.”

"They reported that I took out a screwdriver to fight, [but] there’s CCTV, they can check it."

Only source of income

The food delivery rider said he stood firm as he was "in the right", while said that his source of income had been terminated by the two Singaporeans.

In his video, he also explained that he earned RM100 (S$29.07) and had to send RM50 (S$14.54) to his family, Kosmo! reported.

“That's how we are in Malaysia, it’s okay, we don't lose, we don't fear, in the end we all die, that's the fate of Malaysians.”

He confirmed his suspension from Grab with Weirdkaya, and alleged that one Singaporean man involved in the confrontation had made a false report.

"Until now, I can’t use Grab. I’m a full-time Grab rider with no other sources of income."

Grab account reinstated

In a new TikTok video dated Jun. 22, the food delivery rider updated that Grab had conducted an investigation and found that he was indeed not at fault.

Screenshot via TikTok/@matkibot

He also thanked Malaysians for their support in calling for justice.

Mothership has reached out to Grab Malaysia for comment.

Top images via TikTok/@matkibot

