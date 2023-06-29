Woman spends about S$70 for 45-minute ferry from S'pore to Johor skipping traffic jams

Are you sick and tired of getting stuck in the Causeway jam just to go from Singapore to Johor Bahru for fun?

If getting stuck in traffic sucks the joy out of everything, you will want to check out what one woman in Singapore has done to hack life: By taking a ferry instead of using any of the land crossings to get to Malaysia for a one-day outing.

@munzpewpew shared in a TikTok on June 14 how her journey went -- on a ferry from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore to Tanjung Pengelih in Johor and back.

How it works

According to her, in response to a comment on her video, she said the boat ride took about 45 minutes.

The cost was approximately S$70 to and fro per pax.

After arriving at the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, she collected the tickets from the Batam Fast counter.

After getting on board, the ferry turned out to be empty.

Arriving in JB

The catch was that they had to arrange for a private vehicle to pick her group up as there were no private hire transport options around in the area that they disembarked in Johor.

Taking a car from Tanjung Pengelih to JB city centre costs about RM200 (S$57.65), according to the woman in response to a comment on her TikTok.

For example, to get from Tanjung Pengelih to Johor Bahru City Square takes more than an hour's drive as the distance is about 110km.

Spend time in the southeastern part of Johor

But travelling that far out was definitely not on her group's to-do list.

In the video, the woman mentioned that she and her fellow travellers went to Yard & Co. cafe, which is located at the southeastern coast of Johor.

The location of the cafe is about 21km from Tanjung Pengelih where they alighted from the ferry.

That is a manageable 20-minute drive.

In other words, sticking to shopping and eating in the southeastern part of Johor will allow travellers to make the most of their trip.

According to the woman, she took the 4pm ferry back to Singapore on the same day.

Getting ferry tickets

The Batam Fast official website currently lists two-way ferry tickets for S$73 per person.

There is another catch: Ferries do not run daily.

Ferries from Singapore to Tanjung Pengelih are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8:50am and 5:40pm.

While ferries from Tanjung Pengelih to Singapore run on Fridays (4pm), Saturdays (7:30am and 4pm), Sundays (7:30am and 4pm) and Mondays (7:30am) at fixed timings.

Responses

In response to the video, many commenters were quite amazed that such ferry rides exist.

Others were deterred by the costs as going to Johor for a day was supposed to be cheaper than spending time in Singapore.

Top photos via @munzpewpew TikTok