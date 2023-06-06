Back

M'sia police arrest 2 men after 'fake police' chase car going from S'pore to Genting Highlands

Arrested.

Belmont Lay | June 06, 2023, 02:19 PM

Events

Two men have been arrested by Malaysia police for allegedly posing as cops and chasing after a car travelling from Singapore to Genting Highlands.

A video of the incident, shot by the motorist being tailed and chased, has caused concern among Malaysians and Singaporeans.

The clip has been shared more than 37,000 times in a day.

Kulai police department received a report on June 5 regarding footage of the incident that occurred at 5:40am.

Investigations were launched in response.

The fake police car allegedly tailed and chased the vehicle along the North-South Highway near the Sedenak exit in Kulai, which is in the state of Johor, it was reported.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat confirmed on June 6 that two Malaysian men, aged 43 and 48, were arrested during a police operation at 6pm on June 5.

“One of the suspects is a civil servant,” Kamarul Zaman revealed without going into details.

One of the two men arrested was previously convicted of drug-related offences, based on police records, it was also revealed.

Police also seized a Honda City car, including a host of items such as a portable beacon light, reflective vest, torch light, and headlight.

The two suspects may be sentenced up to two years in jail or fined, or both, if found guilty.

If they are also charged under the Customs Act, they may be jailed between six months and five years and fined.

A third person is believed to have been in the car with the two arrested men, but it is not known if a third arrest has been made.

The person who recorded the footage advised not stopping along the expressway if other motorists were to encounter a similar situation.

The motorist who was chased said he did not stop as he suspected the car chasing them was "fake police", which had been tailing them for a distance at varying speeds.

Top photos via Johor police & Freeman Gan WT

