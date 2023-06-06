3 people, supposedly acting as M'sia police in Johor, chase after vehicle going from S'pore to Genting Highlands

Three men, who appeared to be posing as Malaysia police personnel, engaged in a high speed car chase on the expressway with a vehicle travelling from Singapore to Genting Highlands, Bernama reported.

The trio are now wanted by Malaysian authorities.

The Kulai police department received a report on June 5 about footage of the incident, which showed the fake police car allegedly tailing a vehicle along the North-South Highway near the Sedenak exit in Kulai, which is in the state of Johor.

The footage made its rounds on the internet.

"A video uploaded by the owner of the Freeman Gan WT account on Facebook showed himself being chased by a car with individuals posing as policemen," said acting police chief superintendent Yusof Othman.

"The suspects are believed to be three men of uncertain ethnicity wearing face masks, and used blue beacon lights while making hand gestures for the victim to stop his vehicle."

The passenger in the front seat of the supposedly fake police car had to hold on to the blue flashing beacon on the roof of the car with one hand, while wagging his finger with the other.

The police report was lodged by a fellow officer.

The alleged victim has not yet filed a report, said Yusof.

Perspective of person in vehicle being chased

A person on Facebook, "Freeman Gan WT", said he was taking a friend to Genting Highlands and initially believed the individuals chasing him were real police officers as he saw the flashing blue lights on their vehicle.

He noticed the car was tailing him.

The encounter supposedly happened at about 5:40am in Kulai.

"I continued driving, at about 37km, the car was next to mine again. And it was flashing a blue light, I thought it was the police and was about to pull over," he shared.

However, he became suspicious as the car was following him at varying speeds.

He then told his friend that they might have encountered "fake police".

The man added that he then decided to "race" the car so that it did not pull up in front of him.

He then called the police.

The man who was chased was advised not to stop on the highway and to proceed to the nearest police station if the car continued to follow them.

The man who was chased reiterated this advice in his Facebook post.

He also emphasised the importance of not stopping along the road should other motorists encounter similar situations.

Those with information regarding the incident can contact the Kulai District Police Headquarters or call 07-6637222.

They can also contact the investigating officer at 010-7647789.

Top photos via