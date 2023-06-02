Back

Ex-NCMP Daniel Goh expelled from Workers' Party

He said that his retirement from politics "is complete".

Syahindah Ishak | June 02, 2023, 11:29 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Daniel Goh has been expelled from the Workers' Party (WP).

Expelled with immediate effect

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun. 1), Goh, who is an associate professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), uploaded a photo of a redacted letter from WP dated May 26, 2023.

The letter stated that his expulsion from the party was to be taken with immediate effect.

Image via Daniel PS Goh/FB.

Goh wrote on his Facebook post that his retirement from politics "is complete".

He added:

"Since the Central Executive Committee requested nicely that I not disclose the correspondence due to information about the 'inner workings' of the party, I won’t. Though ironically that is the very reason given for the expulsion. Such is the closed loop in the lack of accountability.

With this closure, I can now focus on serving my country in my responsibilities in NUS. Gotta update my CV to say I was expelled from WP for calling out the leadership."

Here is his full Facebook post:

WP declined to comment when contacted by Mothership.

His past comments calling out WP's leadership

In 2021, Goh publicly posted some comments on his Facebook page with regard to how the WP leadership had handled former Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan's case.

Raeesah had admitted that she lied in Parliament and later resigned from the party.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 3, 2021, Goh said that the WP leadership should bear some responsibility and not "throw [Raeesah] under the bus".

Goh said in 2022 that WP's leadership had convened a disciplinary committee to look into his comments.

Related stories

Top images via Daniel Goh's Facebook page.

Nepali Sherpa saves Malaysian climber found hanging from a rope in Everest's death zone

He carried the Malaysian man on his back for six hours after convincing his Chinese client to give up attempting the summit to save a life.

June 02, 2023, 10:54 AM

Here's why Vesak Day falls on different days in different countries

So when exactly is Vesak Day? The answer depends on where you live.

June 02, 2023, 10:17 AM

S'pore cyclist, 38, gestures overtaking car to 'watch out', female driver & male passenger get down to beat him up

They were arguing over the "right of way" and claimed the cyclist swung his bicycle at them.

June 02, 2023, 03:00 AM

The Strokes performing first-ever show in S'pore on Aug. 2, 2023

Tickets on sale June 7.

June 02, 2023, 02:20 AM

Man, 80, receives written warning for not returning chopsticks, bowl & plate at Chinatown food complex

He was one of the first people to receive the written warning as authorities step up enforcement starting Jun. 1, 2023.

June 01, 2023, 11:31 PM

Ng Eng Hen meets China defence minister Li Shangfu, S'pore & China to set up high-level telephone line

Li is on an introductory visit to Singapore from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4.

June 01, 2023, 06:52 PM

S'pore ups penalties for drug possession to 30 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane

The remaining provisions of the MDA will take effect in the first half of 2024.

June 01, 2023, 06:28 PM

Ralph Lauren to open Ralph's Coffee cafe at Marina Bay Sands in mid-July 2023

Finally in Singapore.

June 01, 2023, 06:19 PM

More sweaty 29°C nights in S'pore in first 2 weeks of June 2023

But thy eternal summer will not fade.

June 01, 2023, 06:04 PM

Complete LEGO® NINJAGO® missions & redeem free minifigure at Compass One from Jun 1 to 18, 2023

Bring your kids and have a ball of fun.

June 01, 2023, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.