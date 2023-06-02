Ex-NCMP Daniel Goh expelled from Workers' Party

Former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Daniel Goh has been expelled from the Workers' Party (WP).

Expelled with immediate effect

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jun. 1), Goh, who is an associate professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), uploaded a photo of a redacted letter from WP dated May 26, 2023.

The letter stated that his expulsion from the party was to be taken with immediate effect.

Goh wrote on his Facebook post that his retirement from politics "is complete".

He added:

"Since the Central Executive Committee requested nicely that I not disclose the correspondence due to information about the 'inner workings' of the party, I won’t. Though ironically that is the very reason given for the expulsion. Such is the closed loop in the lack of accountability. With this closure, I can now focus on serving my country in my responsibilities in NUS. Gotta update my CV to say I was expelled from WP for calling out the leadership."

Here is his full Facebook post:

WP declined to comment when contacted by Mothership.

His past comments calling out WP's leadership

In 2021, Goh publicly posted some comments on his Facebook page with regard to how the WP leadership had handled former Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan's case.

Raeesah had admitted that she lied in Parliament and later resigned from the party.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 3, 2021, Goh said that the WP leadership should bear some responsibility and not "throw [Raeesah] under the bus".

Goh said in 2022 that WP's leadership had convened a disciplinary committee to look into his comments.

