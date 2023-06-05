Back

Cyclist jumps on car at East Coast Rd: 2 women, 31 & 49, assisting with police investigations

Update.

Ashley Tan | June 05, 2023, 11:46 AM

Events

A video of an alleged altercation between a cyclist and a motorist at the Tanjong Katong area made its way on social media over the weekend.

The brief clip showed the tail-end of the incident, where a cyclist was seen jumping onto the hood of the car.

The car then proceeded to drive off with the woman on its bonnet.

The video cut off without showing whether the car came to a stop or continued driving. It also did not show how the situation started.

Longer video

On Jun. 4, a longer video of the incident surfaced online.

The cyclist, a woman, could be seen obstructing a grey car and conversing with a woman in the driver's seat.

The driver's side of the door was open.

Photo from Beh Chia Lor / FB

The clip then cut to another scene of the confrontation, showing the car attempting to move off with the cyclist blocking its way.

Other vehicles apparently honked at the car and cyclist several times.

Gif from Beh Chia Lor / FB

Subsequently, the cyclist was seen jumping onto the hood of the car as it drove off.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 112 East Coast Road on Jun. 2, at around 3:20pm.

No injuries were reported.

Two women, aged 31 and 49, are assisting with investigations into a case of rash act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Beh Chia Lor / FB

